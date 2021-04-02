The attorney general before the National Chamber of Criminal Cassation, Javier De Luca, wrote to Clarion to clarify that “I have not belonged to any more for three years Legitimate Justice “ and that his ruling in the case of Amado Boudou, for the former president to continue under house arrest, was “when the conviction was not final and, for that reason -principle of innocence through-, it was not appropriate that the sentence of prison, as it happens throughout the civilized world. “

He did so in response to the column of the editor Héctor Gambini, who mentioned De Luca as a member of Justicia Legítima – a group of which De Luca was one of its main promoters and references – and as the prosecutor who, precisely, had ruled in favor that Boudou served the arrest at home and not in jail.

This was mentioned in the vote of the judge of Cassation Mariano Borinsky when giving his opinion on the new ruling that benefited Boudou, this week.

De Luca clarifies that in this week’s decision “I did not think anything about it. I do not know why Judge Borinsky mentions me in his vote – the other two judges do not – but it would be necessary to ask him seriously, “he said.

Trained in the chair of former judge Eugenio Zaffaroni, De Luca had several opinions favorable to those accused of Kirchnerism. Among others, he expressed his opinion in favor of revoking a conviction of the Jujuy leader Milagro Sala and twice dismissed the complaint that the prosecutor Nisman had made – shortly before being found dead in his department – against Cristina Kirchner, for the cover-up of the authors of the attack on the AMIA.