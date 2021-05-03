The countdown for the Kirchner family to recover the hotels investigated for money laundering and the real estate agency suspected of the same crime is in its final stages. The debate now is which organism will control everything. The Federal Oral Court 5 (TOF 5) indicated that the AFIP should do so, but andThe prosecutor Diego Velasco considered that it was not for depending on the same government that Cristina integrates, and suggested that it be the General Auditor of the Nation (AGN), taking into account “the expectation of the State before a possible confiscation.”

Cristina, Máximo and Florencia Kirchner They recovered the management of their companies, hotels and the administration of 26 properties of the Condominium. The decision of two TOF 5 judges –Daniel Obligado and Adrián Grünberg-, will become effective in the coming weeks after completing administrative procedures.

Furthermore, after four years of judicial intervention, the transition is marked by a confrontation between the lawyer for the Kirchner family and the judicial auditors. The person in charge of managing Hotesur SA -owner of the Alto Calafate hotel-, refuted the accusations of the vice president’s defender, accused him of being untrue and detailed individual breaches of the Kirchners in the management of the main tourist complex, accused of having been a vehicle to wash 80 million pesos.

The accusation with which Cristina Kirchner and her children were sent to an oral trial maintains that through her company Hotesur “they received money from Lázaro Báez” through the hotel business “under a certain appearance of legitimacy”, which assured them to be able to declare those funds before the Anticorruption Office and before the Treasury “Hiding its true origin” supposedly illicit.

54% of Hotesur’s income came from Austral Construcciones, through loans and contracts, as funds that the company turned to Valle Miter (from Báez), used to manage the Alto Calafate hotel.

Since the company was intervened in 2017, after being headless after the lack of appointment of authorities before the General Inspection of Justice (IGJ), something was exposed by the judicial administrator: Hotesur’s business line was unfeasible.

In the indictment of this file, the prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita he remarked: “from the logic of the criminal indictment, both companies, Hotesur and Sauces, were acquired with the same purpose: to channel and recycle funds with the appearance of legality.” And remarked that “They never had a commercial purpose”, but only to be used as “screens” for laundering operations.

But the current debate centers on who will control the companies that return to the hand of the former presidential family, prosecuted for money laundering. The two judges of TOF 5 – the magistrate Adriana Palliotti voted to dissent-, they ordered the administration back to the Kirchners and informant overseers were ordered regarding Hotesur, the Condominium, Los Sauces and the Casa Patagónica Los Sauces hotel.

The point of discussion is the body designated to exercise that control. The magistrates ordered that the AFIP be in charge of appointing professionals to carry out this oversight task. For the prosecutor Velasco this task should be in charge of the General Auditor of the Nation (AGN).

At the time of substantiating the request, he said that it is “an entity of constitutional rank, autonomous, with its own legal personality, functional independence and autarky, specialized precisely in the function of auditing, more specific and impregnated with the impartiality that implies not only its legal nature, but also its integration with a majority in charge of the opposition, but also with representation from other political forces “.

The representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office remarked that it should not be forgotten that this case “has as its main legal asset the economic and financial order and thus, although it involves firms that are not public (which would merit the direct designation of the AGN ), it is no less true that there is on the part of the State an expectation of sanction of confiscation on the sames, so the need to have that body and not the AFIP then becomes clear, “he insisted.

He also highlighted two circumstances that he understood to be not minor. On the one hand, “that the AFIP has been fulfilling the role of overseer over the firm” Idea SA “(owned by Osvaldo Sanfelice and responsible for exploiting Hotesur)” since the company was also ordered to intervene, and that “at no time did this Prosecutor’s Office opposed this designation because he understands that this company is not part of the patrimony of the members of two of the powers of the State that are imputed here (the Vice President of the Nation and the President of the bench of the ruling coalition of the Chamber of Deputies of the Nation), as is the case with Hotesur, Los Sauces, the Condominium and Casa Patagónica Los Sauces.

In addition, the prosecutor continued, “the fact that the AFIP turns out to be a body that depends on the National Executive Power -Ministry of Economy-), persuades me that the functional independence presented by the AGN leads to it being considered the most suitable for the audits arranged on the aforementioned firms “.

