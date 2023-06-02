The Attorney General of Ecuador confirmed this Thursday the murder of one of its prosecutors in the city of Durána neighbor of Guayaquil, one of the areas hardest hit by crime in the country, which has suffered from a spiral of violence for two years.

“The death of tax agent Leonardo PV is confirmed, after an attack perpetrated against him today, in Durán. Personnel from the Prosecutor’s Office, Police (Criminalistics and Judicial Police) collect evidence at the crime scene,” reported the Public Ministry.

In addition, he reported that “more than 40 ballistic indications” were found in the place.

The prosecutor was attacked when he was driving in his vehicle, after concluding a trial hearing against two accused of murder.

(Keep reading: Guillermo Lasso, President of Ecuador, underwent surgery in the US.)

The prosecution “Investigate the incident to find those responsible for the crime.“Added the source on a day in which the head of the Public Ministry, Diana Salazar, denounced having received death threats against her and her daughter.

Salazar received a death threat in a video that reached his cell phone via WhatsAppcoming from an account assigned to a number from Ukraine (with prefix +380) that in its profile photo showed an image of the same attorney general.

The Attorney General’s Office rejected in a statement “any attempt to intimidate that occurs due to unrestricted compliance with the constitutional powers entrusted” and reaffirmed its commitment to work technically and objectively.

After finding out about the murder of prosecutor Leonardo Palacios in #Duranwe immediately activate our Investigative units in order to gather evidence that helps to find those responsible for this reprehensible act. pic.twitter.com/vIciSI26gW — @PoliceDMGZona8 (@PoliceDMGZona8) June 2, 2023

EFE

