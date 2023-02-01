PS Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 03:38



A US prosecutor formalized her indictment on Tuesday for two counts of involuntary manslaughter against actor Alec Baldwin and gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, after the accident in which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on the set of the film ‘ rust’. Santa Fe County, New Mexico, district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies also announced charges against assistant director David Hall for negligent use of a weapon, according to CNN.

“Today we have taken another important step to ensure justice for Halyna Hutchins,” said the US attorney. In this regard, she told the media that “in New Mexico no one is above the law,” so “they will do justice.”

The events date back to October 2021. During the recording of a scene in New Mexico, the actor fired a firearm that must have been a blank. Halyna Hutchins, 42, died shortly thereafter from severe injuries as a result of being shot while she was being transported by helicopter to an Albuquerque hospital.

Baldwin, a 64-year-old veteran Hollywood face, sued the shooting gunsmith and several crew members involved in the film’s production in November for negligence over this fatal shooting. In the event, the director Joel Souza, who was admitted in serious condition at the Santa Fe hospital, was also injured by the same shot.

conflicting versions



The complaint alleged that the gunsmith “failed to carefully check the bullets or the gun.” It also added that the assistant director “examined the gun carefully and yet announced that it was safe before handing it over to the actor.”

FBI forensic tests concluded that the gun Baldwin was carrying that killed Hutchins could not have been fired without pulling the trigger. However, the actor had previously stated that he did not get to do it.

The authorities ended up describing what happened as an accident. The reason for this is that review of available police reports “did not show any convincing demonstration” that the firearm was “intentionally loaded with live ammunition on the set” of the film.