Seven months have passed since Fabián Gutiérrez was assassinated in El Calafate. There, in the town of Santa Cruz, his mother still lives Teresa Garcia and his sister Valeria Alejandra Martinovich, both prosecuted for money laundering for their ties to the assets of the former secretary of Cristina Kirchner which amounted to 900 million pesos, and that he never managed to justify.

Now, the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli, has just asked that the case be brought to an oral trial and directly blamed García and Martinovich in the irregular movement of black funds and accelerates the process to decipher Gutiérrez’s unjustified assets.

Judge Julián Ercolini is the one who has the case after as a substitute of the court that belonged to the late magistrate Claudio Bonadio.

“I have by the way and by accredited that Teresa Martinovich, Oscar Raúl N, Diego Derdey, Javier Alfredo De la Torre, Humberto Mieres Vera, Alberto Fernández and David Maico Miguel intervened as co-authors, with the participation of Lázzaro Raimondo, Diego Riestra, and Jorge Mozo , and the cooperation of Rosa Gillone, in the formation of a structure used to convert, transfer, administer, sell, conceal and / or put into circulation originated and received by the late Fabián Gutiérrez within the framework of the illicit association to integrate them into the economic circuit formal under the appearance of lawfulness, all this, at least, between the years 2008 and 2018 “, maintains the opinion of the prosecutor Stornelli to which he agreed Clarion.

The file is a detachment from the case of the bribery notebooks, where Gutiérrez had been accused of laundering operations that allowed an increase in his assets: fifteen times in eight years.

The police when they found the lifeless body of Fabián Gutierrez.

The patrimony of Fabián Gutiérrez, which according to the Justice never managed to justify, includes dozens of houses, yachts, high-end cars, hotels and companies. Now they will seek to finish them off. “The numerous real estate properties, the variety of high-end vehicles, hotels and boats reported by the extensive survey carried out by the Investigating Magistrate translate, with the provisional nature of this instance, into the conviction required to affirm the materiality of the facts, “was determined in the case by maintaining that all those assets were acquired illegally.

Gutiérrez’s mother and sister were involved in the case because, according to the Justice, the money movements they made “are not conditional” with their economic capacity. The embargoes against them are for 650 million pesos.

In his request to be brought to trial, the prosecutor Stornelli indicated that “part of the money from the crimes perpetrated by that illicit association was received by Héctor Daniel Muñoz and Víctor Fabián Gutiérrez and then was put into circulation in the market in order to appear a legal origin ”. When the late Judge Bonadio prosecuted Gutiérrez and his family, he stated: “The link with said association exceeds that of a mere private secretary, and it can be affirmed based on objective evidence that Víctor Fabián Gutiérrez would have received money from said gang and then put it in circulation in the market, trying to give it a legal appearance ”.

For the prosecutor, Gutierrez and his entourage tried to launder black money in some 25 investments in real estate among other assets.

In this network of money laundering maneuvers, explained the prosecutor Stornelli, “it has been sufficiently proven that the framework used to redirect the illicit money included the constitution of companies that did not have commercial activity or sufficient capacity to face the operations they carried out. , through which spurious funds were channeled outside of the official records ”.

Fabián Gutiérrez in an image in El Calafate.

When analyzing the investigated maneuvers, it was recalled that Fabián Gutiérrez served as deputy secretary of the President of the Nation between 2003 and 2005, and after an interval out of public function (one year and five months), he did so as presidential advisor between 2006 and 2010.

At the time of joining the National Public Administration, Gutiérrez only had a “Chevrolet Tigra model 2000” car, valued at 18,000 pesos, and had deposits and cash for a total of 37,590 pesos. According to the prosecutor, he ended up managing a “flow of money that markedly exceeded the former official’s economic capacity.”

For Prosecutor Stornelli, the “great bond of trust with the marriage of Néstor Carlos Kirchner and Cristina Elisabet Fernández, over the years” could not be omitted because “it exceeds the proper tasks that a Secretary of the Presidency may have regarding a Specific Ministry of the National State. ”In addition, it was detailed that“ Gutiérrez was present in places where the dynamics regarding the collection developed, on time, when it was delivered to one of its final recipients. ”

Thus, in this research, Gutiérrez was confirmed as part of a “specific maneuver Regarding the application of part of these illegal funds, to the constitution of a legal, corporate and banking structure in our country, in order to organize an asset laundering system that would give this association an apparent facade of the legality of the that it lacked, given the spurious origin of money ”.

Gutiérrez’s illicit activities were carried out approximately between 2008 and 2018, “with part of the illicit funds originating from public corruption being destined to the acquisition of properties and personal property in this country, more precisely in the Autonomous city of Buenos Aires, and in the provinces of Buenos Aires, Santa Cruz and Tierra del Fuego ”.

This substantial patrimony was exposed by the Financial Information Unit (UIF) when it denounced Gutiérrez and his entourage for money laundering. There are 36 properties (houses, cabins, hotels) located in El Calafate, Río Gallegos and Ushuaia, about 35 cars and at least three boats.

Numbers under suspicion

The anti-laundering agency focused on the growth of Gutiérrez’s assets. At that point, it was raised that the 2012, 2013 and 2014 statements were modified, some more than once.

The court believes that there was income of “great magnitude from the sale of real estate and the sale of vehicles”, and that, in several years, “far exceeds the income from their activity.

The goods declared in the country have a value of 8,549,514 pesos. This includes properties for 2.4 million pesos. From 2007 to July 2016 it incorporated 16 properties.

For example, he sold a piece of land to his mother for 200,000 pesos, “with a profit of almost 1,900% in pesos.” In turn, Gutiérrez declared in that period a donation from his mother for 750,000 pesos that was “suspicious” for the UIF.