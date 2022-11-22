The Association in Defense of Public Health (ADSP) put on the table this Tuesday a plan to rescue Primary Care in the Region of Murcia that involves increasing the budget items allocated to this level of care by 31%. This increase would make it possible to expand the staff with 138 new family doctors, 12 paediatricians, 364 nurses, 41 social workers and 85 administrative assistants.

“The very serious deterioration experienced by Primary Care in the Region of Murcia, due to insufficient funding in recent years, with a serious risk to the health of all citizens, makes a significant increase in the budget for 2023 essential,” warns the ADSP. . The collapse of the health centers has worsened because, despite the pandemic, “the 2021 and 2022 budgets did not contemplate any increase in staff, nor did they address all the pending works under construction and improvement of the health centers provided for in the Plan for the Promotion and Improvement of Primary Care (Paimap), which ends in 2022”, laments the association.

Faced with this situation, it is proposed “an increase of 37.2 million euros to expand professional staff, 68 for investments in construction and improvement of health centers, 15 for investment in technology, 3 in training and different amounts for the creation of Primary Care Managements, incorporation of Public Health in Area Managements, improving care for the frail elderly, improving coordination with Mental Health and promoting orientation and community participation”, the document presented by the ADSP reveals.

Far from the ratios committed for years



The health centers have been reinforcing themselves with eventual contracts to face the growing care pressure, and according to data from the Community, the number of family doctors went from 865 to 899 in 2021. But the ADSP does not see a commitment to consolidate and increase staff, and recalls that the Region is far from the goals set years ago: a maximum of 1,250 patients per family doctor and per nurse. Currently, the ratios stand at 1,419 health cards per physician and 1,714 per nurse. To reduce these figures, 126 new places are needed in Family Medicine, 351 in Nursing and 12 in Pediatrics, concludes the ADSP.

But, in addition, Primary needs to be strengthened to assume the new socio-sanitary care plans that are being studied in the Ministries of Health and Social Policy, and which happen because this assistance is assumed to a large extent from the reference health centers. For this, 16 additional family doctors will be needed, and another 16 nurses, estimates the ADSP. Likewise, there is a need to provide Primary with 41 social workers and 85 more administrative assistants.

The ADSP proposal also includes a notable increase in investment to deal with the numerous works still pending. The pandemic has delayed numerous projects. The regional government announced last April a new Primary Infrastructure Plan that includes the construction of 14 new health centers. The ADSP then denounced that 12 of these outpatient clinics were already contemplated in the previous plan, the Paimap.

Defense of Public Health also calls for “consolidating investments in technology”, so that 25% of investments in this field are dedicated to Primary. In last year’s budgets, the first level of care barely took 1.3%, according to the association’s calculations. But to promote Primary Care, according to the ADSP, a reorganization of the Murcian Health Service is also needed, with the creation of nine independent Primary Care departments. The creation of a Public Health structure integrated into the area managements is also proposed.

The ADSP makes “an appeal to the Government of the Region to consider the proposed increase in its draft Budget Law”, considering it “essential to start the necessary improvement of Primary Health Care and with it the health care that is it provides to citizens in our public health system”. For all these reasons, the association calls on political parties “to be attentive to the budget that the Government plans to allocate to Primary Care”, and offers its report “to inspire possible amendments if necessary”.