Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

The head of the National Unity Government in Libya, Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba, discussed the possibility of establishing a gas pipeline between Nigeria and Europe, passing through Niger and Libya.

This came during his meeting in Tripoli with the Secretary-General of the Organization of African Petroleum Producing Countries, Omar Al-Farouk, in the presence of the Minister of Oil and Gas, Mohamed Aoun.

The proposal to export Nigerian gas to Europe was presented for the first time during the reception of the Minister of Oil and Gas, Mohamed Aoun, Secretary-General of the organization last Wednesday, on the sidelines of the latter’s visit to Tripoli to participate in the 2024 Energy and Economic Summit, which Libya is hosting today, Saturday.

The discussions touched on a number of topics, most notably the establishment of the African Energy Bank, to support oil industry projects on the continent and benefit from them in the development of African member states and benefit from them in the production of renewable energy.

Joint cooperation between member states was emphasized to benefit from expertise and technology among them, benefit from lessons and experience gained in the oil and gas industry and the field of contracts, and focus on communicating and involving technical parties to jointly benefit from the expertise available to member states from technical centers, institutes and institutions.

Today, Saturday, the Libyan capital will host the Energy and Economy Summit, where the National Unity Government has invited official delegations from Europe, Africa and organizations, including the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Libya set a title for the summit, “Partnerships for Energy and Economic Opportunities,” to discuss opportunities to increase oil and gas production in the country, as the National Unity Government plans to make Libya a leader in the field of renewable energy and related technologies.

Government sources confirmed to the Union that invitations were sent to dozens of countries and the organization, perhaps the most prominent of which were the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, the Prime Minister of Malta, Robert Abella, and the Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparsian Bayraktar.

In a related context, Libya’s production exceeded 432 million and 227 thousand and 175 barrels of crude oil last year, at a rate of one million and 184 barrels of oil per day, according to the annual report of the National Oil Corporation in Libya.

The report, which the corporation published on its Facebook page, indicated that “petroleum products during the past year recorded 6 million 165 thousand and 792 tons, and petrochemical products amounted to 682 thousand and 595 tons.”

“The total production of condensates amounted to 2 million 426 thousand and 233 tons, while the production of natural gas reached 12 billion 391 million 398 thousand and 48 cubic meters,” according to the statement.