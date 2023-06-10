Specialists and reviewers of private hospitals demanded the establishment of a federal committee specialized in evaluating and classifying hospitals, and linking the pricing of medical services to each hospital, according to the results of this evaluation, stressing the need for the level of medical staff and readiness, in terms of equipment and specialties, to be one of the most important evaluation criteria.

Health insurance specialists emphasized that this committee should consist of three parties, which are “governmental health authorities, hospitals, and insurance companies.” It must set standards and controls that guarantee fair pricing, and that it be reconsidered every two years as a minimum, according to market developments.

Patients and reviewers of hospitals (Salem Hamad, Amin Ibrahim, Ihab Hassan, Khadija Muhammad, and Salma Abdel Rahman) demanded the necessity of establishing a federal evaluation body, similar to the School Oversight Authority, affiliated with the Dubai Knowledge Authority, whose task is to evaluate hospitals according to specific controls and standards, as they are surprised by a large disparity in Prices for the same service between one hospital and another, without a clear and known reason.

And they continued: «The evaluation body must issue detailed reports, including strengths and weaknesses in each hospital, to become a guide for them in choosing the most appropriate hospital when searching for treatment service».

For his part, the head of the Supreme Committee for Medical Responsibility in the country, Dr. Abdul Razzaq Madani, stated that the health authorities in the country, represented by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and local departments, must establish an evaluation committee for hospitals with clear and unified criteria, on the basis of which the prices of health services are linked and set against quality. And readiness.

He pointed out that the evaluation committee must establish a system for evaluating hospitals, so that they become within the three “ABC” categories, and intervene in the pricing of all their services according to clear criteria and controls, ensuring that each entity gets the prices it deserves.

In turn, a member of the Federal National Council, Aisha Muhammad Al-Mulla, said that the Hospital Evaluation Committee must take into account several controls when evaluating it, most notably the level of the medical and nursing staff, in terms of the scientific and professional certificates they obtained, as the service is not equal between it and another run by a lower cadre in both respects.

And she continued: «Among the controls that must also be taken into account when evaluating hospitals is the extent of their affiliation and partnerships with prestigious international medical institutions, as well as what each hospital possesses of advanced modern medical devices, which add another dimension to the health sector, and dispense with patients traveling abroad to obtain these. the service”.

She added, “The hospital’s community charitable contribution, the extent of its participation in the government sector in times of crisis, and the initiatives it offers must also be included in the evaluation criteria.”

For his part, Musa Al-Shawahin, Executive Director of ME Partners for Insurance Consulting and Risk Management, stated that insurance companies usually set prices for services in hospitals according to specific classifications, such as hotel ratings of 5 stars or less, the level of hospital readiness, and the professional career of the medical staff.

Al-Shawahin suggested the establishment of a committee whose membership includes health authorities in the country, hospitals, and insurance companies, to set clear and specific general controls and standards for pricing services, as a reference and standard for everyone, so that they are reviewed every year or two, according to market developments.

He pointed out that insurance companies usually divide hospitals into categories, according to the volume of activity, the level of service and the quality of their medical staff, some of which offer preferential prices to attract customers, and others that demand special, discriminatory prices that go along with the high-level medical services they provide.

In turn, the advisor to the board of directors of the “Fidelity” insurance services company, George Al-Ashqar, stated that the official authorities must intervene in determining the tariff for medical services, and there is no objection to the existence of an authority that sets controls and standards for them, bearing in mind that the health market in Dubai is a free market. He pointed out that each hospital adopts a special treatment protocol that differs from the other, in treatment services and surgical operations, as well as the appointment of doctors holding the American or British board in hospitals, as well as the use of more modern and advanced devices than others.

For his part, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Director of the Medication Healthcare Group, Marwan Haji Nasser, demanded the necessity of establishing a governmental committee, whose mission is to assess the level of service in each hospital, evaluate it according to strict standards and controls, and issue detailed reports on its strengths and weaknesses, so that the results are linked Evaluation of health services pricing.

He said that the pricing of health services for hospitals by insurance companies is not subject to specific and clear controls, which makes the service price in one hospital lower than the other, which harms the principle of fair competition in the health care market, and requires official intervention that sets clear standards for pricing services in each hospital. .

He pointed out that many private hospitals possess sufficient medical readiness and have high-level medical cadres, suffering from the practices of some health insurance companies, which distinguish them from other hospitals, which greatly affects their success and achieving the profits due, and even threatens the existence and continuity of other medical institutions.

The efforts of each hospital and its history

The Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Director of the Medication Group for Health Care, Marwan Haji Nasser, said that when evaluating the prices of medical services in hospitals, the efforts and history of each hospital must be taken into account in reducing the incidence of medical errors, poor diagnosis of cases by doctors, and the level of post-operative service, as It is not logical for service prices to be equal in a hospital that provides world-class services, and another that provides them at a low level!