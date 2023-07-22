As soon as he jumped on stage, Manuel Carrasco set fire to the sky of the Murcia bullring, shooting an arrow on fire with a bow as a tribute to the tour of his latest album ‘Corazón y flecha’. The night promised emotions and feelings on the surface, under the protection of the huge red heart that presided over the stage. With a square full to bursting and tickets ‘sold out’ for weeks, the man from Huelva began a concert that made the faces and eyes of the attendees shine, who at the end of the event claimed to have experienced magic. And boy did they live it, some a little more excited than others.

Towards the middle of the concert and with a dedicated Manuel Carrasco and with his shirt soaked in sweat -the Murcian heat did not want to miss the event-, a circle of people and several lit lanterns on the track of the bullring presaged that something special was going to happen. A few words and several smiles later, a boy knelt down in front of his girlfriend to ask her the question that will change his life. The emotion was seen in the faces of the spectators at such a declaration of love and in that of the girl, that she did not hesitate to say ‘yes, I want’ and both merged into hugs and cuddling that fell in love with everyone around them.

While the proposal focused the public’s attention, the classic songs by Manuel Carrasco continued to play, specifically ‘Siendo uno mismo’, but the artist still had a good emotional repertoire in store. One of the most endearing points came in the song ‘Un pasito más’, composed in honor of Elena Huelva, the young woman who stood out on social networks for her fight against cancer and died last year. The entire audience with goosebumps attended the memory of the girl with their hearts in their fists and there were those who could not prevent their tears from escaping when the young woman’s face was drawn on the large screens of the stage.

For just over two hours, Carrasco performed song after song from his discography, where there was no shortage of classics like ‘Qué bonito es querer’ or ‘Déjame ser’, which the audience chanted with great emotion and intensity. With his shirt already completely soaked and after some reference to the strong Murcian heat that he starred in the night – “for my mother who had never sung in a sauna” -, the man from Huelva received a standing ovation from the public, who did not want the evening to end. “I’m going to sing the last one,” the artist smiled.

Manuel Carrasco worked on a special song last night at his concert in the Plaza de Toros. Dedicated to Murcia, with a nod to the beaches of Calblanque and with a final mention for Carlos Alcaraz. pic.twitter.com/rDZAmKKAfx – German R. April (@gerebit0) July 22, 2023

Between the uncertainty of not knowing which one it was, since he had sung all his classics, Carrasco stood alone at his piano in the center of the stage and began to play his most Murcian song, the one that he has dedicated to the capital of the Region and that runs through it from north to south, mentioning the neighborhood of Carmen, Floridablanca or Plaza de las Flores, in addition to remembering the Spring Festival and its orchards and the Burial of the Sardine. In addition, as a final touch, the man from Cádiz has added a new verse that sparked applause:

“From here on this earth,

number one,

Carlitos Alcaraz from Murcia

conquering the world”.