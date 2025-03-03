The president of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, and the mayor of Aguilar de Campoo, María José Ortega, today signed a protocol for the urbanization of about 20 hectares and the construction of more than 800 homes, mostly public promotion. This initiative, with an investment of 17 million euros by the regional executive, aims to end the brake that the lack of housing supposes to get labor to the Gallet Industry of the area.

Mañueco, who after the signature of the protocol has visited the homes that are already being built in the sector, stressed that this project aims to meet the growing housing demand for workers in Aguilar de Campoo And, in turn, to facilitate that families and young people who wish to develop their life project in this town.

This plan seeks to transform and revitalize the ‘Vega de Clarras’ sector of Aguilar de Campoo, creating wide green, roads and public spaces. In total, the urbanization will have 95,000 square meters for housing and includes 45,000 square meters of public spaces Extending the Ribera Park, and another 16,000 public equipment, thus guaranteeing a quality environment for future neighbors.

On the other hand, and in parallel, the Board will work in the drafting of projects of a first promotion phase of 200 public homes.

Fernández Mañueco has underlined the importance of facilitating access to housing in Castilla y León, especially for young people and families who wish to develop their life project in rural areas. In this regard, he recalled that the regional executive is implementing a broad battery of tax benefits and measuressuch as the 20 % bonus in the purchase of housing for young people, as well as rental incentives, which in some cases can cover up to 75 % of the rent.

He also recalled that this year rental aids have already been convened from the Junta de Castilla y León, and that more than 31,000 applications have been received. The commitment of the autonomous government is to expedite its processing and expand the funds if necessary, so that no person who meets the requirements is left without support.

Specifically, in Aguilar de Campoo, the Junta de Castilla y León has invested 8 million euros at the end of 19 public promotion homes. In addition, another 18 are in the building phase, works that are expected to finish this year.

Roots in the region

Gullón cookies has shown its recognition to the Junta de Castilla y León and all the institutions involved in this ambitious housing program that will take place throughout the region with Aguilar de Campoo as a starting point. “This initiative supposes A fundamental step to boost population roots in our region and offer new opportunities to those who want to develop their life and professional career in the Palencia mountain, Francisco Hevia said, Corporate Cookie Director Gullón.

“Ensuring access to housing is key to setting a population and attracting talent, and in this sense, we celebrate that measures that complement our commitment to stable and quality employment are promoted. Our commitment to Aguilar de Campoo and its environment is not limited to the business field, but rather that We work to contribute to the construction of a prosperous community in which people can live, grow and project their future, Hevia added.