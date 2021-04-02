Capcom’s star franchise will return stronger than ever to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4 and PS5 on May 7, 2021, with a free update on Microsoft’s next-generation consoles thanks to Smart Delivery , where we will see the full potential of this long-awaited game developed with the RE Engine graphics engine. Although, while we wait for its release on the market, from April 7 to 11 we will be able to play the new Resident Evil Re: Verse Open Beta, the new multiplayer mode of the franchise.

Now as they continue leaking more details about the story of the new Capcom title, a promotional image has revealed a mysterious character from Resident Evil 8. As the user has shared BIOHAZARDcast via Twitter, a new promotional poster in Japan has surprised fans with a completely unknown character.

As you can see, in the image we see the launch date of the game in Japan in the company of the available platforms and their sale price, but the most important thing has been the hidden face of a mysterious character from Resident Evil 8. This can be seen very little while we also see Chris Redfield and Ethan Winters from Resident Evil 7.

Capcom reveals the height of Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil 8

This third mysterious character appears in the promotional image in the company of the two most important characters in the game, therefore this gives us to understand that this masked person will have an important weight in the history of Resident Evil Village. Will it be ally or enemy? At the moment we will have to wait until May 7 to find out.