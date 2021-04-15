It is not easy to approach as a spectator a film full of edges like ‘A promising young woman’, one of the great films of the season, in the absence of many titles to be released. An exultant debut, which can be exasperating if there is not enough complicity with its form, something coarse in a conscious way, and its harsh message, reinforced by an outcome as surprising as it is risky. a punch to the brain and stomach. The debutante Emerald Fennell he chooses to gradually reel off information, sowing a certain confusion in the audience, in sequences that vary in style, with the aesthetics of an independent film or the usual American comedy. Crush cliches for the benefit of the whole, but these generous ups and downs, especially in its final stretch, can be its greatest attraction and its worst effect in the face of an audience not exempt from prejudices. That is, its most outstanding virtues can be its terrible defects, depending on the perspective taken in front of the screen. Feminist to rage, all the more reason to awaken philias and phobias in the current political scenario, the work ofCarey Mulliganit is incontestable, developing a role that is not easy that twists as the action progresses. She plays a lost woman, who has ruined her apparent lofty future as a student. Gone is a possible conventional life of success, due to an infamous incident that is uncovered. The dark secrets are flowing, building, piece by piece, a puzzle that freezes any expression once the last fragment has been embedded. It then offers a terrifying image that calls into question our condition as human beings who, too many times, look the other way and we do not give importance to nearby injustices that feed destructive trauma.

More information

‘A promising young woman’ He lashes out with nerve and intelligence against the alpha male and his entourage. He torpedoes toxic masculinity in a juggling exercise with genre cinema, whose codes he manages to his advantage by walking on the wire. Black humor bursts in uncomfortably to underline indecency and point out any inappropriate smile while wondering what we just saw. Fennell can be clumsy in some frames, in the eyes of a well-off spectator, but knowing his passage through the recommended series ‘Killing Eve’, with a pampered aesthetic, it is possible to understand that everything that can shock us, that goes beyond a previous scheme, it is like that and it is there for a reason. The director knows her purpose, flee from the foreseeable with success and use the mechanisms of ‘rape and revenge’ -It is not as bloody and explicit as ‘I Spit on Your Grave’, but it shares its symbolic viscerality- to formulate a clear allegation against gender-based violence that can be reactionary if not discussed in context. The movie, nominated for five Oscars -He was already at the Golden Globes and the awards and nominations are raining down on him-, it is pure fiction, for that reason he allows himself to change his register in pursuit of a grateful pop moralism that has placed him in the eye of the hurricane. Precisely, every title that does not leave indifferent, that opens new avenues of expression and invites colloquium, not only between moviegoers, is worthy of applause, especially in these times, where every day it is more difficult to find an authorial look that can attract the general public with American production and a certain commercial spirit.

Three frames of the film.

Beyond the evident gender perspective and the denunciation of the culture of rape that agitates ‘A promising young woman’, its value as a daughter film of its time is another point in favor of a drama that disguises itself as a thriller at times, mutates into domestic horror and is carried away by black comedy with commendable fluency. Its controversial aura is unappealable, welcome be any provocative mood in a childish macho society. A wild and free debut, without the need to resort to noise to the amusement of a receptive and open-minded audience. If only escape is sought, the script twists of this beautiful revenge and the daring of Mulligan, nominated for an Oscar, are more than enough reasons for entertainment. She seeks salvation with a double life that may not be what it seems. No means no. Enjoy the sweet and sour taste.