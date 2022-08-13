Researchers from the University of Calgary in Canada have identified a promising new method for treating bacterial skin infections and wounds.
In a new study, recently published in the journal Nature, first author Dr. Rachel Kratoville, co-senior authors Dr. Paul Kubis and Dr. Justin Deniset and their research team, show new insights that could lead to advances in the treatment of bacterial infections and wounds.
“While translating our research into reality will require many trials and involve a model more closely related to human disease, it is exciting that we have made a fundamental discovery that can improve infection and tissue repair in humans, especially in hard-to-treat conditions,” says Kratoville.
Traditionally, researchers have thought that neutrophils and monocytes, which are white blood cells, are recruited to remove bacteria from an infected site on the skin. When these cells work together, they act as the first line of defense for our body’s immune system.
However, the new research reveals that mononuclear cells alone are able to facilitate faster wound healing. These cells aid the healing process by regulating leptin levels and blood vessel growth during wound repair. It also produces ghrelin, a hormone that helps wounds heal more efficiently.
The relationship between metabolic hormones and tissue repair
The stomach produces ghrelin when a person is hungry, while fat cells produce leptin after a meal and a feeling of fullness. This balance of ghrelin and leptin has long been understood to be critical to metabolism and diet. However, so far, its association with immune mechanisms and tissue repair has not been known.
Using intravital microscopy, which allows observation of live cells, Kratophil was able to visualize the immune response to Staphylococcus aureus in an animal model.
This bacteria is a germ that is usually found on the skin or in the nose of a healthy body. They can be a trigger for a variety of skin and tissue infections such as abscesses or boils. In some cases, the bacteria can lead to severe infections such as pneumonia.
After infection with Staphylococcus aureus, the body recruits these beneficial immune cells, neutrophils and mononuclear cells. The neutrophils remove the bacteria, while the mononuclear cells help repair tissues. In the absence of mononuclear cells, there is an increase in the production of the hormone “leptin”, which leads to the growth of blood vessels in the infection. The result can be delayed healing and scarring. In contrast, mononuclear cells produce the hormone ghrelin at the site of injury, which prevents the formation of excessive blood vessel growth caused by leptin, which leads to tissue repair.
The significance of the study results
Dr. Rachel Kratovel explains, “This research is important because it points to a paradigm shift that challenges current thinking that neutrophils and mononuclear cells eliminate bacteria. Our study elevates the role of mononuclear cells in wound repair.”
Lead researcher Kubis believes that this study, the result of 133 independent trials, opens the door to introducing metabolic hormones (ghrelin and leptin) into the fields of immunology and microbiology.
“It would be interesting, for example, to see how ghrelin and leptin respond in other disease models such as a sterile wound or cancer, and to see how these processes are altered when a patient suffers from multiple diseases or conditions simultaneously such as obesity and diabetes,” Kubis adds. .
Next steps:
The next step for researchers is to better understand the functions of immune cells such as neutrophils during infection. Specifically, they are interested in how neutrophils are removed from an infection and whether these cells perform different functions in addition to removing bacteria.
