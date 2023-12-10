With a robot with a remarkable name, the child, Musaed Al-Khuzaimi, attracted attention in front of the “Al Wasl Dome” in Expo City Dubai, with his presence in the green zone at the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), while driving a small “robot” made of… Made with great skill.

Musaed (10 years old and studying in the fourth grade), who stressed that his ambitions have no limits, and that he dreams of being a scientist in the future in order to serve humanity, said that he “prepared to attend the global conference a long time ago by designing the robot, which he called (Mr. Coop).” Pointing out that he is a fan of technology and advanced tools, which at the same time are compatible with preserving the environment for a better future for humans.

The young innovator explained to “Emirates Today” that “his goal in designing (Mr. Cup) is to attract children of a similar age to him to the idea of ​​making robots and beautiful things, and the most important thing is that the components be recycled, which attracts them to love and know the importance of sustainability and preserving the environment.” ».

He added: “I manufactured the robot from recycled boxes, while I hope that (Mr. Coop) will be among the characters expressing this major global event hosted by my beloved country.”

He pointed out that “it is not the first time he has designed a robot, as I have made many robots after learning the basics during the past period, and I have reached a great degree commensurate with my age in how to design and manufacture them.”

Musaed revealed that he owns many inventions that serve the environment.

The ten-year-old stressed that his hopes are high in the world of technology and robotics, stressing: “My ambitions have no limits, and I hope to develop myself further in the field of robotics. My greatest goal is to combine medicine and science, to become a scientist who serves humanity in the future”.

I have other inventions

Regarding his most prominent innovations, the child, Musaed Al-Khuzaimi, said: “I have an innovation that keeps water from being wasted, by designing a machine that helps grow rice in a completely water-saving way, especially since rice needs a lot of water to complete its cultivation stages, but the machine that I invented works on Water recycling is very smooth.”

• 10 years, the age of an Emirati child studying in the fourth grade.