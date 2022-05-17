The trial after the lawsuit for defamation of Johnny Depp towards his ex-partner, the actress Amber Heardwas resumed this week, so the actors saw each other again on the stand, however there is something that the defense of the protagonist of Charlie and the chocolate factory noticed and for which he confronted the heroine of Aquaman .

It’s about why Johnny Depp don’t look her straight in the eye Amber Heard in the middle of their crossed statements, so Camille Vázquez, one of the lawyers of the interpreter of Jack Sparrow, asked the actress if she had noticed that her client had not looked her in the eye even once in what she had been in the legal process.

To which according to People, the actress replied: “Not that I realized, no.”

However the defense continued, “you’ve looked at it many times, haven’t you? Do you know exactly why Mr. Depp doesn’t look at you He promised you that you would never see his eyes again, is that true?

“I don’t remember if he said that,” he said. heard before an audio was revealed in which she asked the actor for a hug to say goodbye at a meeting in San Francisco, in 2016, after having requested a restraining order.

Váquez then added that “he has kept that promise, hasn’t he?”

“As far as I know, he can’t look at me,” he revealed. Amber Heard.

One of Heard’s spokesmen assured a few weeks ago that Johnny Depp he did not have the courage to look at his client before the judge.

“It is no wonder that Mr. Depp does not have the fortitude or courage to even look at Ms. Heard throughout the proceedings, as he was unable to do so at the UK trial, and instead doodles and laughs,” he said.