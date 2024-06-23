Andrei Kartapolov, head of the Defense Committee in the Russian House of Representatives, said that Russia, the world’s largest nuclear power, may reduce the time stipulated in official policy for deciding to use nuclear weapons if it sees an increase in the threats facing it.

The crisis in Ukraine sparked the biggest confrontation between Russia and the West since the Cuban missile crisis in 1962, while President Vladimir Putin said last month that Moscow might change its nuclear doctrine, which sets the conditions under which such weapons can be used.

On Sunday, the Russian Information Agency quoted Kartapolov, a prominent member of the Russian Duma (House of Representatives), that if the threats increase, this means that the time required to make a decision to use these weapons could be changed.

“If we see that challenges and threats are increasing, it means that we can correct something (in defense doctrine) regarding the appropriate timing of the use of nuclear weapons and the decision to use them,” Kartapolov added.

The parliamentarian, who was previously commander of Russian forces in Syria and is now a member of parliament for the ruling United Russia party, added that it is too early to talk about specific changes in the nuclear doctrine.

Russia’s 2020 nuclear principles set out the circumstances under which the country’s president might consider using a nuclear weapon, generally in the event of an attack with a nuclear weapon or other weapons of mass destruction, or with conventional weapons “when the very existence of the state is threatened.”

The Federation of American Scientists says that Russia and the United States are the two largest nuclear powers in the world and possess about 88 percent of the nuclear weapons on Earth.

The two countries are constantly modernizing their nuclear arsenals.