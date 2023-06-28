Sergei Surovikin, a prominent Russian general, deputy commander of the offensive in Ukraine, was aware of the plans of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group, to rebel against Moscow’s authority, according to senior officials and anonymous US intelligence sources quoted this morning. Tuesday by The New York Times. The alleged knowledge of these plans leaves Surovikin in a delicate situation before Putin and highlights even more the “cracks” in the regime that US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, referred to last Sunday.

Surovikin is a general very close to Prigozhin himself. He is a ruthless war hero who successfully built a meteoric career filled with violent scandals under his command and battles fought, including those in Syria and Chechnya, brutally won. Surovikin was promoted to sole commander of the Ukrainian offensive in October 2022 to the applause of Prigozhin and the Chechen president, Ramzan Kadyrov, also a protagonist in this war with his Praetorian Guard, the kadyrovtsi. But the joy was short-lived: Shoigu appointed Gerasimov as head of his forces to the detriment of Surovikin in January.

The foreknowledge of Wagner’s boss’s plans by such a prominent general raises questions about Prigozhin’s support in launching into Moscow. According to the New York newspaper, beyond this prior knowledge of the mercenary leader’s plans, US intelligence is trying to find out if Surovikin, popular with Russian troops, also helped plan Prigozhin’s actions.

In addition, according to the same information, US officials say that there are indications that other Russian generals may have also supported Prigozhin’s attempt to forcibly change the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, headed by Sergei Shoigu, an avowed enemy of the head of Wagner. Current and former US officials said Prigozhin would not have launched his uprising unless he believed others in positions of power would come to his aid.

The current minister, Sergei Shoigu, is in such a weak position that the Russian pro-war channels themselves denounced that the video of his reappearance three days after the rebellion was recorded earlier. “The consensus of the experts is that it is very likely that Alexei Dyumin -Putin’s former bodyguard and current Tula governor- will become the new defense minister, and General Sergei Surovikin, the chief of the General Staff,” he reflected on Monday. Sergei Markov, a former Putin adviser close to the president.

However, if Surovikin knew about the revolt, Putin will have to decide whether to trust him, especially if he helped the rebel in any way. For now, the Russian president has tried to single out Prigozhin, who is in Belarus free of rebellion charges as part of the pact he struck with the Russian government.

When the rebellion broke out, Surovikin was one of the first to urge the mercenaries to stop and return to their bases. “The enemy is only waiting for the internal political situation to worsen in our country,” he said in a video broadcast on Telegram. US intelligence sources believe it was a staged speech with which he felt uncomfortable.

This Tuesday, the Pentagon spokesman, Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder, insisted at a press conference on the official US position that the situation created by the Wagner Group over the weekend is purely an internal Russian problem. , but which American leaders need to watch out for.

Ryder has not commented on what effect the Wagner situation will have on the battle against Russia in the Ukraine. “The war there continues, Russia’s illegal occupation continues,” Ryder said. “We are not going to lose sight of those facts. And we will continue to work closely with them. [las autoridades de Ucrania] to provide them with the kind of capabilities they need to execute the operation they planned and are carrying out,” referring to the counteroffensive.

This same Tuesday, the United States has announced the 41st tranche of security aid to Ukraine. The Pentagon will transfer capabilities to support Ukraine’s air defense needs, 55 additional armored vehicles, plus anti-armor systems, ammunition and other equipment worth up to $500 million.

For her part, the deputy spokeswoman for the White House, Olivia Dalton, said at a press conference: “As you know, we continue to closely monitor the situation and maintain close coordination with allies and partners around the world. (…) The president continues to receive information about the situation and follows it very closely. Right now we do not have a perfect picture of what is happening. But we want to continue to make one thing very, very clear, and that is that we strongly support Ukraine.”

Asked about the alarm in the countries bordering Belarus due to the displacement of Wagner’s forces there, she stated: “I am not going to enter into any type of speculation about this situation. We continue to watch her closely. (…) Having said that, we remain committed to the collective defense of the NATO Alliance, which of course includes Poland. And we’re going to stay in close contact with our partners and allies to make sure we continue to watch this closely and responsibly.”

