“Al-Sudani was responsible for encouraging the growing presence of ISIS in Africa and financing its operations around the world, including in Afghanistan,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.“.

A senior White House official stated that this operation, which was prepared for “several months”, did not result in civilian casualties or among the US military..

The official, who asked not to be named, said that the landing was preceded by “intensive training” for the US forces in “specially constructed” sites to simulate the topography of the site where the operation was carried out, which is a cave in the mountains of northern Somalia. “We were ready to arrest Al-Sudani“.

Another White House official stated that US President Joe “Biden said very clearly that we are committed to finding and removing all terrorist threats against the United States and the American people, wherever they are found, even in remote places.”“.

Last August, al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed on the balcony of his residence in Afghanistan, in a raid launched by an American drone.