The German newspaper “Welt” published statements by the chair of the defense committee in the German parliament (Bundestag), deputy Maria Agnes Struck-Zimmermann, stating that she rejects the presence of any German “Eurofighter” or “Tornado” fighters in Ukraine.

At the same time, the influential deputy, who belongs to the Free Democratic Party, refused to hand over these fighters to Ukraine.

It should be about providing support to the Ukrainian army in a different way, said Struck-Zimmermann.

Ukraine has repeatedly demanded combat aircraft, a request that many Western countries supporting Kiev have reservations about.