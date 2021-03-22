Mary Ramsay, head of the Immunology Department at the Public Health Authority and a prominent expert in epidemiology in Britain, said that the basic and precautionary measures to combat Corona may continue until other countries finish vaccinating their residents, according to what the BBC reported.

The prominent expert predicted that people would be forced to wear masks and adhere to social distancing measures for years to come, before life returns to normal.

And about the possibility of the masses returning to major events, such as matches, concerts and conferences, she said that this requires careful follow-up and clear instructions on maintaining safety.

The British expert said that “simple restrictions such as the muzzle and social distancing have become acceptable among people, and allowed to stimulate the economy.”

She added, “I think that life will gradually return to normal when other countries reach the vaccination levels that we have reached, and infections will decrease everywhere,” stressing that “we must not lift the restrictions before the appropriate time, because any virus that is still present will infect the most vulnerable to the disease.” “.