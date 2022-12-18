A shell fired by the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the territory of the Victoria Hotel in Donetsk

A shell fired by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hit the territory of the Victoria Hotel in Donetsk. This was reported by the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) in its Telegram.

It is noted that damage as a result of shelling was also recorded in Voroshilovsky and Kievsky districts. Information about the consequences of the attack continues to flow, they added. Prior to this, it was reported that Ukrainian forces fired six rockets from the Grad MLRS into the city.

At least ten explosions occurred in the center of Donetsk on 17 December. The Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 10 Grad missiles at the Voroshilovsky and Kievsky districts of the city. Presumably, one of the shells exploded near the White Swan shopping center in the center of Donetsk.