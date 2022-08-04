Lorquí will promote the Lares project, of social intervention for the most vulnerable population, thanks to the financing of 197,997 euros from European funds.

The Lares project, like the ancient Roman protective deities of the home, will work to prevent situations of vulnerability, risk and social exclusion through a comprehensive intervention. Thus, from Lares, action will be taken with the child and youth population, in educational centers, with workshops aimed at developing and incorporating new methodologies that favor the state of well-being of children and young people in the municipality.

As for the elderly population, the proposals will be aimed at avoiding situations of unwanted loneliness in this group. For this, the existing cases in the municipality will be analyzed, incorporating them, voluntarily, into a system of supervision and accompaniment. On the other hand, workshops will be held to promote their comprehensive health status.

With fathers and mothers, as the main figures of protection, education and the development of basic strategies for the acquisition of values ​​and emotional skills, co-responsibility and training in care and active listening will be promoted. Finally, work will also be done with Social Services professionals on training to incorporate new techniques and methodologies for comprehensive care for the most vulnerable population.

For the mayor of Lorquí, Joaquín Hernández, this “community social intervention pilot project, as recognized by the Ministry of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, allows us to take a giant step forward in caring for the most vulnerable population, including the elderly to avoid such terrible unwanted loneliness and involving educational centers and families in the care of minors».