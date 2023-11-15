The UAE Strategic Sectors Development Fund and the aviation company specializing in the field of cargo drones, “Dronamix,” announced yesterday that they had signed a memorandum of conditions to establish a joint project to produce the cargo drone “Black Swan” to meet global demand and the requirements of international and local “Dronamix” customers. The joint project will constitute the first factory for serial production of these innovative aircraft.

In late 2022, the Strategic Sectors Development Fund became the largest strategic investor in “Dronamix,” after pumping investments into the company through its venture capital department.

The memorandum of terms for this joint project, which was signed at the Dubai Airshow 2023, is based on the investment of the venture capital department and the memorandum of understanding signed between the fund and “Dronamix” last month, during the launch ceremony of the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi for the smart vehicle manufacturing complex in Masdar City. .

Managing Director and CEO of the Strategic Sectors Development Fund, Abdullah Al-Jaabari, said: “The Strategic Sectors Development Fund continues to implement its commitment to invest in financially sustainable partnerships that contribute to building manufacturing and technological capabilities in the UAE.”

He added: “By taking advantage of the leading drone technology from (Dronamix) and the advanced logistics system and infrastructure in the UAE, this joint project will provide the manufacturing base for this advanced technological solution, which we believe will set new standards in the air logistics services sector, especially long-distance delivery.” “Medium.”

For his part, Dronamix co-founder and CEO, Svilin Rangelov, said: “This joint project will contribute to enhancing the presence of cargo drone technology, which we provide on a large scale, and our cooperation with the Strategic Sectors Development Fund, which is a major strategic investor in (Dronamix), will enhance our vision of same-day delivery of shipments.”