A citizen student, at Al-Ghubb School for Basic Education, devised a smart way to transform the beaches into tourist attractions with beautiful scenery, with the marine creatures they contain that attract everyone to enjoy watching them, as a result of exploiting the movement of sea waves in the generation and production of electric energy.

Student Fatima Al Habsi explained the idea of ​​the project that it depends on converting the movement of sustainable waves into electrical energy, as this movement pumps sea water into specific pipes, then the water movement drives large turbines, resulting in power generation, and at the same time this movement drives living marine organisms. In glass basins attached to the pumps, to collect these creatures, which creates a wonderful sight, to attract tourists to the beaches.

She pointed out that the energy production project will supply the city with about 10% of the electrical energy used, in addition to contributing to increasing investment in coastal tourism.

She stated that the project contributes to enhancing the sustainable environment in the country, by relying on clean energy, according to the country’s strategy that aims to promote reliance on clean energy.

Al-Habsi stated that it will make some necessary adjustments to its innovation, so that it is a model that can be presented to the concerned authorities to apply it on the ground.

She pointed out that the idea of ​​the project was praised and supported by her teacher at the school, pointing out that it was experimented in miniature inside the school, and it met with the approval of all faculty, administrative and technical members of the school.

The project idea was also welcomed by the evaluation committee at the Innovation Exhibition, which was recently organized by the Ministry of Education at the Festival Arena – Dubai, and included many innovative student projects.

