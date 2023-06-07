The Integrated Transport Center in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, affiliated to the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced the launch of a smart billboard project for taxi vehicles in cooperation with operating companies and relevant strategic partners. Through this project, smart billboards are installed on the roof of taxi vehicles to market and promote products and services in cooperation with Advertisers from companies and the local business community in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The center added that this project was started with 50 taxis belonging to the “Tawasul Transportation” company in the pilot phase, and this number will increase to 100 vehicles belonging to the same company after the trial period, noting that the number of taxis operating in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi currently reaches about 6,400 vehicles.

The Integrated Transport Center stated that this initiative comes within the framework of its commitment to support the digital transformation process in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and to enhance the public’s benefit from the digital services system in the emirate in line with future requirements and supports the goals of Abu Dhabi’s vision by investing modern technology in community service and making the emirate’s cities smart cities in its services. And conducting business in its various sectors, employing innovative initiatives in marketing and digital promotion of these services, adopting modern technologies to enhance the digital advertising market, and delivering marketing messages to various segments of society in an effective and innovative manner.

The center added that installing billboards on the roof of taxis helps in presenting diverse and attractive advertising content to passengers and pedestrians in a manner that keeps pace with smart developments in the digital advertising market, raises the quality of marketing communications in the city, and contributes to enhancing community awareness about various services, events and events. In order to provide an opportunity for local companies to promote and market their products and services, these digital billboards can be used to display traffic awareness instructions to a large number of the public in an innovative way. These panels feature smart technology and display content clearly in different weather conditions without distracting drivers of other vehicles.

On the other hand, this initiative strengthens partnership with the private sector by providing new investment opportunities to promote the products and services of local companies and at the same time supports the taxi sector to invest assets and diversify sources of revenue, in a way that supports the local business environment and promotes economic development in the emirate.