Russian specialists have developed a TV signal protection system

The Russian operator Tricolor presented a satellite broadcasting project that is protected from external interference. Broadcasting from the Russian satellite will not depend on any threats or changes in the geopolitical situation.

Tricolor clarified that we are talking about the Tricolor Ultra project. Its peculiarity is that the broadcast is carried out from the domestic satellite “Express-AT1” at 56 degrees. To maximize signal protection from possible attacks, the operator invested additional funds in the construction of a new teleport in Siberia.

According to Alexei Lipilin, Deputy General Director for Strategy and Development of the Tricolor company, the situation with external interference in Russia required drastic decisions. This was important in order to maintain the quality and level of satellite television.

“Express-AT1 is only Russian frequencies, and this gives us additional confidence and stability. Our annual additional costs are hundreds of millions of rubles. We invested not only in the construction of a new teleport. We also have 20 transponders with a capacity of almost 700 megahertz to create the widest possible channel plan,” he said.

General Director of the Federal State Unitary Enterprise “Cosmic Communications” Alexey Volin called “Express-AT1” a reliable Russian satellite that can receive a signal from different points of the country.

“This year, through joint efforts together with Tricolor technical specialists, we managed to cope with the interference,” he said.

Along with the 56th degree, Tricolor also broadcasts from the 36th degree: from the Express-AMU1 and Eutelsat 36B satellites. As the company noted, the volume of channels in these positions after the launch of Tricolor Ultra will remain the same, broadcasting for subscribers will remain unchanged.