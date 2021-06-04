A score of students of the Faculty of Education of the University of Murcia, more specifically the Primary degree and the Geography and History specialty of the Secondary Master’s Degree, have launched an educational innovation project to fill the Tik Tok social network with videos to teach History in a simple and playful way and reach thousands of people. One of his videos, the one dedicated to the invisibility of women, has surpassed and at 108,000 views.

This initiative is coordinated by the professors of the Faculty of Education Laura Arias and Alejandro Egea and is part of the ‘Temporary Laboratory’, a project for the transfer of knowledge. «In addition to transfer to companies or entities the possibility of reaching young people was valuedespecially to future teachers in training in an original and inspiring way ”, explained Egea.

The videos are made around three lines on which they want to spread: ‘False myths of history’, ‘Teach history in the 21st century’ and ‘Invisibles of History’. The students were divided into heterogeneous groups (different grades, courses, etc.) and they were assigned a theme on which they had to build an idea, then a script and, finally, execute it. They were the ones who chose the medium: TikTok. The teachers supervised the process and, especially, the historical rigor of the works, which can be seen on the Tik Tok profile @laboratoriotemporal.

The ultimate goal behind this initiative is getting History taught in a less traditional way in Primary and Secondary education. «History is a discipline closely associated with memorization, in which teachers are excessively linked to the textbook and the student ends up memorizing questions without understanding them. The latest trends in the didactics of History have opened many lines of innovation that, unfortunately, reach schools and institutes very slowly, “said Professor Egea, who added that” it usually fulfills the maxim that one teaches in the same way that they taught him; so it occurred to us that the students themselves would be the ones to spread certain topics, a kind of peer learning.

The learning and dissemination experience has been a success and the next Temporary Laboratory course will repeat the experience.