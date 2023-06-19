The first European project to develop artificial placentas for extremely premature babies already has the results of its first phase. Researchers at Hospital Clínic and Sant Joan de Déu have managed to keep a sheep fetus alive for 12 days in a highly complex extracorporeal system that simulates the natural placenta. The experts consider that the result opens the doors to achieving a prototype prepared for clinical studies in a period of three years and guaranteeing a survival of “three or four weeks” in the artificial placenta.

The test seeks to reproduce and prolong the physiological conditions of the maternal uterus. At six months, the fetus’s lungs, intestines, and brain are underdeveloped and not ready to function properly outside of the natural placenta. “An extremely premature newborn is, in reality, a fetus that must survive in a very unnatural environment,” compare the experts. The artificial placenta aims to become precisely the most suitable environment possible. In Europe, about 25,000 extremely premature babies are born each year.

The complexities of the process are several. The first, the difficulty in guaranteeing the transition of the fetus from the maternal placenta to the artificial placenta: the umbilical cord, which guarantees the exchange of nutrients and oxygen between the embryo and the placenta, closes irreversibly with a drop in temperature of two degrees because he understands that the baby is already out. “We have to cheat nature,” confesses Eduard Gratacós, project leader. The team has ensured that all the transitions made in the last year have been successful.

The first prototype developed includes a protected environment made up of a translucent container made of biocompatible material and connected to an amniotic fluid circulation system that allows the fetus to be kept in a liquid environment isolated from external stimuli, but accessible for ultrasound check-ups and allowing continuous monitoring of the fetus.

The system includes an extracorporeal circulation system, made up of an oxygenating membrane and a system of parts designed to facilitate blood circulation and its oxygenation, which simulates what occurs naturally in intrauterine life. “We have created an environment with a liquid exactly the same as the one that surrounds it in the natural placenta, because any difference is very noticeable,” says Gratacós.

The project has worked with around 50 fetal sheep specimens because it reproduces the size, lung and cardiovascular system characteristics similar to those of humans. Of these, three specimens have managed to survive 12 days and a few more (the exact figure has not been specified), between nine and 10 days.

After this first phase, started in 2020 and financed with 3.35 million euros by the La Caixa Foundation, a second (2023-2025) will follow with 4.3 million more euros that will try to extend survival to four weeks, bring the entire system to an “extreme” security level and develop the bioethical framework. “In the future, we don’t know when, there will be artificial placentas,” defends Gratacós.

“Hospitals need to involve parents and other relevant groups in the community in writing robust and comprehensive guidelines for their use,” says Kelly Werner, associate professor of pediatrics in the Division of Neonatology at Columbia University, in a statement. New York (USA), in statements to the Science Media Center Spain. The pediatrician has demanded specific protocols for the use of the artificial placenta and, in any case, insists on guaranteeing natural births. “While this is an encouraging development, the artificial placenta is not intended to replace the natural placenta. In other words, despite these advances, we must do everything possible to support maternal health and reduce the risk factors that lead to preterm birth.”

Other similar studies are currently underway in the United States, Japan, and Australia. A similar model of artificial placenta is being developed at the University of Michigan (USA), while uterus models are being developed at the University of Pennsylvania (USA), the University of Tohuku (Japan) and the University of Western Australia. artificial. According to the researchers, only the Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) project improves their results. “They got a maximum of 28 days. The rest, between seven and 10 days. The Barcelona project is very solid”, insists the project leader.

