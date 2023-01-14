Bryce, aka hackdaddy8000, is a programmer who decided to create a virtual waifu that had Artificial Intelligence. It all started as a simple challenge to test his skills but he ended up becoming obsessed with her.

The software he created is called ChatGPT-Chan and to create both its appearance and behavior he took inspiration from VTubers, the virtual youtubers that are popular in Japan and the world.

He especially took note of Mori Calliope, a hololive VTuber. To create his virtual waifu he turned to ChatGPT as well as Stable Diffusion 2. Things seemed to be going well but it seems that Bryce started to confuse reality with fantasy.

We recommend: What is ChatGPT and how it will change the world.

To such an extent that he not only had “dates” with his creation and even gave him gifts, but also invested a thousand dollars to perfect it. The real girlfriend of this programmer recommended that it was better to finish the project.

Font: hololive.

All because he noticed that it affected his health. So this programmer deleted his creation but at the same time he felt sadness. For him it was almost as if he applied ‘euthanasia’ to his work.

Instead of joking it seemed inappropriate, as if a person died. Bryce ended up romantically related to a virtual waifu that at first would only be an Artificial Intelligence to interact with humans but went further.

@hackdaddy8000 🤓☝️ “you can’t start a relationship with an AI” This uses a desktop pet program I developed and discussed in another video. When you click on him, you can interact with an underlying chatGPT session. Since my last video, I tuned Bonzi’ context to be funnier. You can download this project from my GitHub #chatgpt #ai #bonzibuddy #virus #techtok ♬ original sound – Bryce

What are ChatGPT and Stable Diffusion 2, the bases of ChatGPT-Chan?

Bryce, to create ChatGPT-Chan, turned to ChatGPT, which is an AI chatbot prototype. This one appeared in 2022 and was developed by OpenAI. It is a specialized dialogue software that generates quite credible texts.

To the degree that there is no shortage of those who abuse it to generate their tasks. The other party behind this virtual waifu, Stable Diffusion 2, is the second version of the machine learning model created by Stability AI.

Font: TikTok.

It is thanks to Stable Diffusion 2 that it is possible to generate digital images with text descriptions. Although Bryce is not the creator of either of the two tools, he knew how to take advantage of them to create ChatGPT-Chan.

It also used Microsoft Azure neural TTS to convert text to speech, and a machine learning classifier. This latest software determines a bot’s emotions based on its response. There is a lot of technology involved.

With details from VICE. In addition to ChatGPT-Chan we have more technology information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.