The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and Khalifa University of Science and Technology (KUST) have launched a programme to prepare future leaders in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), by enhancing the skills and knowledge of Grade 11 teachers and students in the emirate’s educational partnership schools.

The program aims to enhance educational capabilities in these scientific fields, in addition to supporting students in their transition from secondary school to university and preparing them to achieve academic excellence.

The comprehensive programme will run for a full year, during which a number of teachers from the emirate’s educational partnership schools will undergo specialised training courses supervised by Khalifa University’s faculty experts. It also offers a peer-to-peer teaching methodology with the participation of faculty members and university students, who will provide dedicated support and guidance to students from the educational partnership schools.

The specialized training program provides teachers with comprehensive insights into students’ proficiency levels, allowing them to customize educational experiences in line with each student’s level. It will also enable them to employ and adapt new teaching methodologies using different technology and digital platforms.

The peer tutoring methodology is designed to provide a supportive environment that fosters curiosity, a sense of belonging, and enhances learning experiences, in addition to providing opportunities to connect with inspiring individuals in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Eligible students will be selected based on their academic achievement in mathematics, according to the results of the Academic Progress Test, and teachers’ recommendations. The first phase of the program has been implemented at Al Ghad School for Educational Partnerships, to support students’ problem-solving skills and enable them to apply mathematical concepts, which will help them improve their results in the Emirates Standardized Test for Mathematics and master test-taking strategies on the Alex electronic assessment platform. Work is also underway to launch the first edition of the Math Competition for high school students, with the aim of enhancing their passion and interest in mathematics.

The pilot program includes a variety of teaching methodologies to meet the different learning needs of participating students, including a rigorous mathematics curriculum and practical activities, as well as innovative tools and technologies, such as the Alex platform and peer tutoring methodology.

Producing carbon-free fertilizers and fuels

A team of researchers from Khalifa University of Science and Technology has developed a new catalyst that converts nitrates to ammonia to contribute to the production of carbon-free fertilizers and fuels, which represents a major step towards more sustainable industrial processes. Khalifa University confirmed that ammonia is a vital component in the production of fertilizers and a promising carbon-free fuel, noting that the team members developed a dual-functional catalyst that integrates nanostructures within an organic framework. This design allows precise control of the diffusion of nitrates and protons, which results in the conversion of nitrates to ammonia with a high degree of selectivity and efficiency. It pointed out that the research team also linked the glucose oxidation reaction to electrochemical reactions, replacing the traditional reaction used to generate oxygen, in order to reduce the overall energy consumption resulting from the ammonia synthesis process. The reaction also produces by-products that can be used, such as gluconic and sucral acids, which can be used in other industries.