The Director General of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Eng. Mohammed Al Qassim, announced the launch of a program to support and empower students who did not achieve a passing score in the exams, with the aim of supporting students and giving them a second chance to achieve the requirements of passing the first semester.

He explained that the program will be applied to students from the third to the 12th grade according to the conditions and criteria prepared by the Foundation’s teams, and students in the first and second cycles who obtain a total of less than 50% will be able to join the program, while students in the third cycle who obtain a total of less than 60% can benefit from The program is scheduled to be launched on January 23 until February 3.

Al-Qasim stressed that the results of the students’ evaluation during the first semester are an indicator to identify the level of students in order to provide them with the necessary support accordingly, improve their educational and knowledge level, and develop the necessary plans to improve their academic performance. He pointed to the primary role of parents in following up the level of their children in schools to achieve the desired results in the various stages of their educational career, by communicating with school administrations and teachers to learn about the levels of academic and cognitive progress of their children, because of its great role in developing and improving students’ academic level and its impact on Supporting the national educational system and achieving its objectives.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education called for the need for students to adhere to their school hours and attend all classes, and to benefit from all that the educational cadres provide them during the academic year, in terms of science, knowledge and various activities, because of its positive impact on their educational path.