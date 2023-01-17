The regional president, Fernando López Miras, pointed out yesterday afternoon, during his appearance before the media at the San Esteban Palace, that the search for a “cohesive team” had been one of his concerns in the remodeling of the Executive. He failed to add, “and coherent.”

The autonomous government that existed until yesterday, with its distribution of powers, was the result of the political circumstances experienced in recent years, such as the motion of censure of March 2021 or the resignation of the previous Transparency counselor, Antonio Sánchez Lorente, in May 2021. last year for health reasons. The commitments acquired by López Miras in the first case and the improvised adjustments made as a result of the second, which consisted of dividing Sánchez Lorente’s responsibilities among the rest of the directors and leaving his seat on the Governing Council empty, had given rise to to a Cabinet with imbalances, to overwhelmed directors and, on occasions, to an amalgam of powers that are difficult to digest both politically and administratively.

logical and effective



López Miras has now tried to put some order in the distribution of tasks among the ten members of the new Executive. The fact that he has recovered ten directors, two more than those existing up to now, will lead to an inflation of high positions in the regional Administration, an inadvisable detail a few months before an election, but it will also make it easier for him to make a distribution more logical and, a priori, more effective.

This is the case of the new Ministry of Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research, which will be occupied by Senator Juan María Vázquez. If the purpose is to reinforce dedication to the Mar Menor and the environment, it was not only necessary to create an autonomous department that would focus on it, but also to separate this responsibility from the one that manages agriculture, whose interests have sometimes been difficult to coordinate.

With the restructuring, the initials of the LGTBI movement disappear from the name of one of the ministries



Linking Universities and Research to the Environment and the Mar Menor also makes sense, although in this case the reason for their marriage is above all that the person who will take care of all of them is a renowned researcher and university professor, Juan María Vázquez. This ministry will also take charge of the powers in Emergencies, which had fallen into the hands of the head of Agriculture, Antonio Luengo, when the draw for the subjects that were assigned to the former Ministry of Transparency was made.

Another of the departments that registers more profound changes is the one that until now was directed by the vice president of the Executive, Isabel Franco. His Department of Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families, Social Policy and Transparency disappears as such, giving rise to two departments, that of Social Policy, Families and Equality, which will be taken over by the former councilor of Murcia Concepción Ruiz, and the much more of Transparency, Participation and Cooperation, led by Isabel Franco. With this distribution, although it implies the loss of the denomination of the LGTBI movement of the name of the Ministry, it is intended that the management of matters related to social policy be more operational.

new government region of of Murcia President of the community Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture, Youth, sports and spokesperson Minister of Economy, Finance, European Funds and Digital Administration Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Jose Ramon Diez de Revenga Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Employment Minister of Development and Infrastructures Minister of Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research Minister of Social Policy, Families and Equality Vice President and Counselor for Transparency, Participation and Cooperation Minister of Business, Social Economy and Self-Employed new government region of of Murcia president of the autonomous community Jose Ramon Diez de Revenga Minister of Development and Infrastructures Minister of the Presidency, Tourism, Culture, Youth, sports and spokesperson Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Minister of Economy, Finance, European Funds and Digital Administration Vice President and Counselor for Transparency, Participation and Cooperation Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Employment Minister of Business, Social Economy and Self-Employed Minister of Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research Minister of Social Policy, Families and Equality

It remains to be seen in the structure decrees of each ministry, which is expected to be published in the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia today, what path the powers over modernization and administrative simplification that Franco had artificially assumed when the Ministry of Transparency was dismembered.

Another question pending to be resolved is who from now on will be in charge of representing the Region of Murcia before the European Union, a job carried out by the Minister of Business, Valle Miguélez, but which could go to the department of Luis Alberto Marín, who has added to its name of Treasury, Economy and Digital Administration that already had the term of European Funds.

Employment and Education



What does not admit of discussion is that Miguélez has lost responsibilities, such as those for Employment, endowed with a large budget allocation, which come to depend on the new Minister of Education, and that of the Government spokesperson, whose importance is above all political.

Uniting Education and Employment under the same advisor is also coherent, given the close relationship that exists between training and the labor market.

One of the ministries that are gaining weight after the remodeling announced yesterday by President López Miras is the Presidency. Marcos Ortuño, his head, will be in charge of the spokesperson for the Executive as of today, a task he was in charge of when he had to replace Miguélez after the Governing Council on Thursdays because she was on one of the official trips of the.

Antonio Luengo is another of the directors overloaded with powers that the restructuring will allow him to focus on the true priorities of his department. As of today, he will be in charge of Water, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, a common conjunction in the rest of the autonomous executives, but which, however, in recent years had been adding other powers, such as Citizen Security and Emergencies, which included the coordination of the local police, which had nothing to do with the other occupations.