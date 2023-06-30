The survey published by El Financiero this Wednesday on how the candidates for the opposition presidential candidacy started, yielded a surprising group of five where the difference between all of them is within the margins of error. Xóchitl Gálvez and Santiago Creel are tied at the top, with 11% preference, followed by Lily Téllez -who has already dropped out of the contest organized by the Broad Front for Mexico-, with 10%, Enrique de la Madrid with 8%, Claudia Ruiz Massieu and Miguel Ángel Mancera with 7% each. The photograph is not promising: if today were the presidential elections, Morena would win by 10 points, according to a Demoscopía study.

The opposition is involved in other things, at the dawn of its process, and is immersed in a public debate over the method they proposed to get whoever is best evaluated, through a complex framework that several did not like. Téllez was the last to withdraw from the process organized by the Front and on Sunday, with the mere leaks to the press about her architecture, Germán Martínez did the same. The only citizen candidate other than the 14 who raised their hands to participate, Gustavo Hoyos, has not yet said if he plays by the proposed rules, or looks the other way.

However, the process started on Monday, regardless of whether they like the method or not, changed the metabolism of the opposition and after months of effective absence in the public arena, it became the center of the conversation. The hybrid process of direct consultation, surveys, and forums will rule out applicants until a final shortlist is reached, from which the candidacy will emerge on September 3, three days before Morena’s announcement of who will lead the party in 2024.

Although everything indicates that Claudia Sheinbaum will be the presidential candidate and her adversaries should not yet be ruled out, what the opposition should be clear about is that the strategy that López Obrador and Morena will develop to keep the Presidency in their pocket is polarization, the permanent method that the president uses to unite his own, divide the opposition and win elections.

It is easy to argue that there will definitely be a polarized campaign. In an interesting analysis published a month ago on the phenomenon, the head of polls for El Financiero, Alejandro Moreno, explained that polarization means having points of view that are not only contrary, but also distanced from each other, where in a matter of conflict, in Instead of taking intermediate positions, some people go to the poles or extreme points. That is, “they become polarized.”

Since political polarization has different facets and can be measured in different ways, he added, a very simple and common way to identify it is to see how many Mexicans are located at the extremes of an ideological axis of left and right. Moreno cited the El Financiero survey in March of this year, where 21% of the people interviewed ranked at point 1 on a 10-point scale from left to right, while 15% ranked at point 10, which showed that the extreme positions added up to 36% of the total, while the centrists represented 30%.

But in March 2011, in the fifth year of Felipe Calderón’s government, another survey carried out by Moreno for Reforma found that the extremes represented 27%, against the 33% who were in the center. In 12 years, extremism has gained 9 points, equivalent to 4.5 million voters, which marks a trend towards polarization that, it can be argued, has been fueled by López Obrador as part of his electoral strategy. His morning narrative and his disinterest in any subject that does not represent votes, pigeonholes him in that objective.

Jorge Buendía, founder and president of Buendía y Márquez, does not see polarization as Moreno does, and considers that this phenomenon could only be defined in this way if there were two groups of relatively similar size and found with different positions, which is not the case with López Obrador and Morena, where most people view them sympathetically, according to all known public polls. In the Oraculus.mx poll of polls, in 53 months in office López Obrador had 67% approval, 4 points more than Ernesto Zedillo, and 45 points above Enrique Peña Nieto.

The electoral equation that the opposition has to carry out by 2024, at this time, is not complex. To be competitive, it will require a disruptive candidate who can polarize and confront Sheinbaum or whomever López Obrador decides as his successor. Under this parameter, Gálvez and Téllez are the best gifted. Creel and the others in the survey published in El Financiero do not fit into that mold.

It cannot be forgotten that centrism is a strategy that no longer works. Roberto Madrazo tried it in 2006 when he ran for the PRI, and was eliminated by Felipe Calderón and López Obrador. Alejandra del Moral recently campaigned without contrasts and with velvet gloves against Delfina Gómez, who broke the PRI’s hegemony in the state of Mexico of almost a century of dominance.

The polarization we are experiencing is not ideological, but emotional and passionate, which is fueled by the growing animosity among supporters of the parties and the non-existence of grays to evaluate López Obrador: they love him or they hate him. The president will not formally appear on the presidential ballot, but the election will be about him and for a referendum on his term.

Who can best lead the opposition? At present there is no place for moderates and centrists. López Obrador is the Manichaean king and has defined the electoral battlefield. If polarization is the name of their game, the Front and those who vote for their candidates must think that their chances come from a clash and a rupture, not from fearful attitudes. Gálvez and Téllez are options, but they should not necessarily be the only ones.

