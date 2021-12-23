A professor is not on the air tonight: why, why

Why tonight – Thursday 23 December 2021 – A professor doesn’t air on Rai 1? Simple: the first season of the popular fiction with Alessandro Gassmann and Claudia Pandolfi is over. The last episode aired last Thursday. This is why today A professor is not broadcast on Rai 1. In its place, exceptionally space is on Thursdays for The Voice Senior, the talent show hosted by Antonella Clerici. A professor was a Rai 1 fiction that was very popular and which, due to the topics covered, especially fascinated the young audience, so much so that the hashtag relating to the series was in trending topic every Thursday on Twitter.

A professor 2 will do

However, all fans of the series can rejoice: Rai has confirmed the realization of the second season of A professor. The adventures of Simone and Manuel, the high school students played by Nicolas Maupas and Damiano Gavino, will therefore return. The news was given by the journalist Paola Guarnieri, on the RaiRadio1 radio program Tutti in classe: “Spazio Tempo is the soundtrack to a Rai fiction, which deals with school, A professor. Alessandro Gassmann plays Dante Balestra, professor of philosophy. Fiction of which the second season has just been confirmed, so the school will continue to be present also on Rai television channels “.

Streaming and tv

We have seen why Un professore today does not air on Rai 1, but if you want to retrieve the episodes of the first season (12 episodes in all) you can do it at any time on the free Rai Play platform, which allows you to watch all Rai programs from a PC. , tablets and smartphones.