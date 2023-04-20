The mathematician Juan Luis Garcia Guirao boasts of having been the youngest professor in Spain. In 2011, at the age of 33, he reached that category at the Polytechnic University of Cartagena. He was a promising researcher who was an expert in applicable engineering problems. An investigation by EL PAÍS now reveals that García Guirao has been acting for years as an intermediary for the King Abdulaziz University, in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), and takes commissions if he manages to convince Spanish scientists to lie and declare that they work in the Saudi institution , to artificially boost it in the rankings of the best universities in the world.

He ranking from Shanghai is the most influential on the planet. Its authors, Chinese specialists from Jiao Tong University, rate thousands of academic institutions based on a handful of factors, such as the number of Nobel winners and the number of professors included in the so-called Highly Cited Researchers. This list, compiled by the English company Clarivate, shows the 7,000 scientists whose studies are most cited by other colleagues. The chosen ones meet each year in autumn. García Guirao took advantage of this moment, in which the investigators have to verify his place of work, to contact the new highly cited Spaniards and convey the Saudi offer to them.

“Hello, I am Juan Luis García Guirao, from the Polytechnic University of Cartagena, I would like us to chat. Tell me when and where I can call you”, the professor introduced himself in a message sent to a Spanish scientist from the Highly Cited, according to the documentation to which EL PAÍS has had access. García Guirao used his academic email and signed with the logo of the Murcian institution. “This is a call for projects from a Saudi university that I want to discuss with you,” he added.

The professor finally spoke on the phone with the much-quoted scientist and sent him an offer supposedly on behalf of the King Abdulaziz University: a collaborative project of $12,000 per year, through the article 83 of the Organic Law of Universities, which regulates collaborations with other entities. The agreement included an unusual clause: the urgent requirement that the Spanish investigator lie in the Highly Cited database and declare that your main place of work is the Saudi institution.

“For the issue of managing collections, the university [saudí] A Spanish consultant has been hired, which is the one who is going to sign an article 83 with your university, so the charges are clean and transparent, ”the professor continued in writing later. The consultant he spoke of as something alien was UP4 Institute of Sciencesa company founded in 2015 with García Guirao himself as proxy. The sole administrator is Yolanda Guerrero Sanchez, associate professor of human anatomy at the University of Murcia, who, according to sources close to the university, is a partner of García Guirao. The company’s headquarters are in Cartagena, in an area of ​​semi-detached houses 500 meters from El Corral beach. Its turnover in 2021 reached 724,000 euros, according to the accounts deposited in the commercial registry.

García Guirao was urging the researchers to declare King Abdulaziz University as their main place of work, before the deadline to modify Clarivate’s Highly Cited Researchers database expired. “This must be done before October 16, after which it cannot be updated,” warned García Guirao. “Only in Clarivate, in the other bases they don’t care.” The fictitious move was only detected on that websiteessential to climb positions in the ranking of Shanghai from the best universities in the world. “If everything seems fine to you, I’ll pass your email to the consultant to start the paperwork,” added García Guirao, always speaking of the company as if it weren’t his.

A person who signed as David Palomares, from the UP4 Institute of Sciences, then wrote to the researcher tempted by the Saudi offer: “It is necessary that you provide us with a screenshot confirming that you have changed your first affiliation to King Abdulaziz University.” . Faced with the scientist’s doubts, the person who signed as David Palomares raised the offer to $18,000 per year, in addition to agreeing to pay him the publication costs of four investigations “with an author from the King Abdulaziz University who will already be provided for each of these studies. Professor Juan Luis García Guirao himself also asked to place Saudi ghost authors in the works carried out by the Highly Cited, according to voice recordings to which this newspaper has had access.

Contract by King Abdulaziz offered to a Spanish scientist, with García Guirao’s company as the beneficiary of $48,000.

The big surprise came later. The mathematician Ahmed Alsaedi, from King Abdulaziz University, sent the much-quoted scientist the contract he would have to sign. The Arab institution promised to pay $48,000 a year —30,000 more than agreed—, but the beneficiary was not the Spanish researcher, but the UP4 Institute of Sciences account in a Murcian bank office. EL PAÍS asked Juan Luis García Guirao this Wednesday if Yolanda Guerrero, sole administrator of that company, and he are a couple, as suggested by their photos together on social networks and sources close to the university point out, and if both set up this company in 2015 as cover to collect fees from the Saudi university. The professor has read the messages, but has not answered or picked up the phone. This newspaper has also asked Guerrero in writing, without receiving a response at the moment.

García Guirao spoke to this newspaper for the first time on April 13. Asked if he was acting as an intermediary for the Saudi university, the professor only acknowledged having captured the Japanese psychiatrist Ai Koyanagiwho is one of the most cited scientists in the world in part because she publishes an incredible number of studies: one every three days. Koyanagi, who works in Sant Boi de Llobregat (Barcelona) at the Sant Joan de Déu Research Institute, agreed to lie in September 2022 and declare the King Abdulaziz University as the main employer.

The public foundation that pays his salary, the Catalan Institution for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), forced Koyanagi on Monday to renounce the Saudi contract, after EL PAÍS revealed that 11 scientists in Spain lie and declare a Saudi university as main workplace. “I have exclusively contacted this Japanese girl, I have not contacted anyone else,” García Guirao said on April 13. “I have never charged, I have an exclusively scientific relationship with them. In fact, I have never gone there nor have I set foot on the King Abdulaziz University”, assured the professor from Cartagena. The mathematician also denied that he asked to include Saudi ghost co-authors: “I have no idea about that.”

On April 14, date expert Jose Angel Perez, professor at the Miguel Hernández University of Elche, confessed to this newspaper that he had also been contacted by Juan Luis García Guirao. Pérez, another Highly Cited member, lied on the database and stated in 2020 that his main place of work was King Abdulaziz University. However, in the midst of the pandemic, the Saudi contract was never signed and no money was received, according to both parties. That same April 14, EL PAÍS again asked García Guirao in writing and the mathematician acknowledged that he did contact Spanish scientists to make Saudi offers, but he repeated that he did it for free. On April 17, in a telephone conversation, the Cartagena professor insisted: “I have not had any benefit. I can show my income statement. It offends me intensely.” According to García Guirao, his only interest is to promote “collaborative science”.

Two of the Spanish scientists who declared in 2022 that their main place of work is King Abdulaziz University are Ruben Dominguez and Mirian Pateiro, two researchers from the Centro Tecnolóxico da Carne, an entity dependent on the Xunta de Galicia in San Cibrao das Viñas (Ourense). A spokeswoman for the Xunta’s Ministry of Rural Affairs explains that Domínguez and Pateiro are temporary workers, charged to specific scientific projects. “Both researchers maintained a commercial relationship with the UP4 Institute of Sciences in the months that they were not hired at the Centro Tecnolóxico da Carne”, details the Xunta spokesperson. Neither of them has responded to the insistent messages and calls from this newspaper.

The Murcian company UP4 Institute of Sciences was created in 2015 with the corporate object to promote research on mathematical problems, publish scientific journals and organize conferences. That year, García Guirao announced on his website who had been appointed editor-in-chief of the new specialized magazine Applied Mathematics and Nonlinear Sciences, published by UP4 Institute of Sciences, hiding that it is its own company. The Polytechnic University of Cartagena was unaware of García Guirao’s intermediation activities and has initiated an investigation, as explained this Thursday by the rector, the chemist Beatriz Miguel Hernandezto this newspaper.

Mario Estévez, professor at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Extremadura, in the Plaza Mayor in Cáceres, this Wednesday. John Louis Rod

The vet Mario Estevezfrom the University of Extremadura, is another of the most cited scientists of the world. He says that he received a call from Juan Luis García Guirao in 2020 and rejected the Saudi offer because it implied “being a teacher without being a teacher, without classes, without real research collaborations.” Estévez, who specializes in food oxidation and its influence on health, doubted the legality of the Saudi proposal, raised alternative options and received no response. The vet affects the precariousness of science in Spain. “Even so, there are those who refuse to sell his prestige and that of his Spanish public university to a country that is only interested in buying prestige and quality, not generating it. In addition, Saudi Arabia is a repulsive dictatorship, ”says Estévez.

The researcher from the University of Extremadura asks that this scandal not tarnish the image of science. “What has happened gives a bad name to a discipline to which most of us dedicate ourselves honestly, with rigor and decency, and for much less than what is paid in private companies or in foreign universities,” argues Estévez. “We work piecemeal, sometimes even without any recognition from our own institutions. I have never received a sad e-mail congratulations from any institutional position at my University of Extremadura, neither of the two times that I appeared on the list of most cited and most influential researchers. Not a congratulations or a thank you or anything. The silence. And, even so, we do not sell ourselves ”.

Do you have more information about this case or similar ones? You can write to [email protected].