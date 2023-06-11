The recent premiere of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” made the world turn to see Peru, since the seventh part of the acclaimed saga was recorded in some departments of our country, such as Cusco and San Martin. Among the details that can be seen on the tape stands out the figure of the curaca ‘Amaru‘, a character who was played by a man from the Imperial City and who came to participate in the film in a rather curious way.

Who is the one who played curaca Amaru?

Lucas Huarancca Cutire is who embodies that character. The professor from Cusco, retired from the Corazón de Fátima school in the Urcos district, in Cusco, has an important role as Amaru, a Quechua-speaking curaca belonging to the last family descended from the incas.

Huarancca shared scenes with Yesenia Iquillay, her fictional daughter. Photo: Paramount Pictures

In his scene, Huarancca speaks Quechua with the gigantic robots, extolling the tradition and culture of the Andean people. “It was a scene in which I welcomed one of the Transformers and told him that he was my ‘old friend’ and that my heart was very happy to find him again,” he revealed in an interview with Trome.

How did you come to participate in “Transformers 7”?

Huarancca pointed out that his participation in the film was almost a “miracle”, since, when he was going to the sanctuary of the Lord of Qoyllurit’i, he learned that a casting for Quechua-speaking people was taking place. “Thanks to the lady who did the casting for me. I was going to the Lord of Qoyllurit’i to thank him when suddenly I ran into a young lady who was looking for characters for her recording”, she recounted.

Optimus Primal is the leader of the Maximals and with whom Amaru holds the dialogue in Quechua. Photo. Paramount Pictures

“I went to fulfill my objective, which was to reach the sanctuary. Returning, at 3 in the afternoon, I introduced myself and he told me that my casting was going to be sent to be qualified. They recorded the interview and the questions they asked me. After several days he told me that he had been selected, ”said the professor, who added that he shared filming with the protagonists Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishbackas well as the director Steven Caple Jr..

Finally, Huarancca highlighted the importance of learning Quechua and urged children and young people to learn the ancestral language of our country. “This Quechua language is so important. Youth and childhood must learn it. Quechua opens doors for us to perform in more activities. It is part of our identity, ”she concluded.