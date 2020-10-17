Police officers, in the area of ​​the attack, this Friday in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, near Paris. CHARLES PLATIAU / Reuters

A 47-year-old French history teacher, who apparently had recently shown caricatures of Muhammad in class, was beheaded this Friday at Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, on the outskirts of Paris, in an act that is being investigated as an attack. terrorist. His alleged assailant is, according to various media, an 18-year-old who was killed shortly after by police officers. The National Antiterrorist Prosecutor’s Office has quickly opened an investigation for “murder in relation to a terrorist act” and for “association of terrorist criminals,” judicial sources confirmed to this newspaper.

The attack has shaken a France especially alert these times to jihadist extremism. If the link between the cartoons of Muhammad – which the murdered professor would have shown in connection with a class on freedom of expression – and the murder is confirmed, it would be the second attack in less than a month for this reason and when the trial for the January 2015 attacks in which the editorial staff of the satirical magazine was massacred Charlie hebdo for having published caricatures of Muhammad. Just three weeks ago, a young Pakistani seriously wounded two people with a knife in front of the old newsroom of the publication in Paris. The aggressor confessed the facts and linked them to the publication in early September by Charlie hebdo, coinciding with the beginning of the trial for the attack on its writing, of the same cartoons that the magazine had first printed in 2006, in solidarity with the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten. This newspaper had received death threats after publishing a few months before the drawings that, among others, characterize the Muslim prophet carrying a bomb instead of a turban.

According to the first information, a police patrol received a call around 5:00 p.m. alerting to the presence of a suspicious individual who was hanging around a school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine and carrying a knife. When the agents asked him to drop his weapon, he refused and, “aggressive and threatening”, was killed by the police, who some 200 meters further found the professor’s beheaded body, near his institute, according to Agence France Presse .

The alleged attacker would be, according to BFMTV, a young man born in Moscow in 2002. The station cites witnesses according to which the attacker shouted “Allahu akbar”(God is the greatest) before he was struck down. Investigators found a message on the alleged perpetrator’s Twitter account showing a photo with the severed head of his victim. The publication, which was quickly withdrawn, was being scrutinized by researchers.

French President Emmanuel Macron traveled at the beginning of the night to the place of the attack, some 50 kilometers from Paris.

Shortly before, the Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, also condemned the attack, which he considered an “attack on the Republic with the ignoble murder of one of its servants, a teacher”. “Our unity and firmness are the only answers to the monstrosity of Islamist terrorism that we will face,” he promised in a message on social networks.

The condemnation of this jihadist murder has been unanimous in France. In the National Assembly, which met when the attack became known, the deputies rose from their seats to “honor the memory” of the professor and denounce an “abominable attack.” The president of the Hauts-de-France region, the conservative Xavier Bertrand, denounced that “Islamist barbarism” has attacked one of the symbols of the Republic, the school. “Let them know that we will not bend: they will never forbid us to read, write, draw, think, teach,” he said. The leader of the leftist France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, also denounced an “ignoble crime” perpetrated by someone who “dirties his religion and inflicts the hell of having to live with the murderers of his species”.