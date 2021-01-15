The Japanese earned about 30 million yen (21.2 million rubles) in two and a half years, getting a job as a professional bum. Reported by The Independent.

Shoji Morimoto, 37, from Tokyo, spends time with people for money. However, he only eats, drinks, walks and gives monosyllabic answers to questions. Morimoto can be hired for 10 thousand yen (seven thousand rubles), plus travel and food costs for him.

The Japanese first offered their services in June 2018. He tweeted: “Offering myself as a professional slacker. Is it difficult for you to go to the store alone? Are you missing a player on your team? Do you need someone to score your seat? I can’t do anything except simple tasks. ” The post was widely distributed, and during this time Morimoto’s services were used more than three thousand times.

The man claims that he is mostly hired by lonely and bored people who need to talk to someone. Morimoto dined with clients, posed with them for Instagram shots, caught butterflies with them in the park, accompanied the person who went to file for divorce, listened to medical workers complaining about hard work. One day he was hired by a murderer who wanted to tell someone about his crime.

Morimoto himself is married and has a university degree and a degree in physics. Until the summer of 2018, he worked at a publishing house. Over the years of work as a professional slacker, the Japanese wrote a book and became the prototype of the hero of the series. He describes his mission as follows: “I am not a friend or an acquaintance, I am free from the annoying aspects that always exist in relationships, but I can help ease the suffering of other people due to loneliness.”

Clients thank Morimoto, one of them noted that without him he would never have dared to go to the hospital.