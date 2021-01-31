The Hatta Police Station, in cooperation with the National Search and Rescue Center, managed to rescue two tourists, the first Australian (58 years old), the second British (55 years old), after they were stuck on the top of a mountain in Hatta, while they were practicing hiking, as they were injured. Exhausted and exhausted, they were not able to return with the advent of the evening hours, and rescue teams used a drone, equipped with a thermal camera, to locate them.

The Director of Hatta Police Station, Colonel Mubarak bin Mubarak Al Ketbi, said that at 3:45 pm on Friday, a tourist called the Dubai Police Command and Control Center, asking for help in rescuing two men who were stuck in the mountains of Wadi Hub.

He added that the Hatta Police Station patrols moved to the area, and it became clear that a group of five people were practicing mountain walking, but two of them, after a long distance in the mountains, felt tired and exhausted, and they were not able to return, given their health and age conditions that exceed 50 Years old.

He pointed out that the mountain rescue team and the security patrols of the Hatta Police Station, in cooperation with the National Search and Rescue Center, made a great effort to reach the tourists’ site, for several reasons, most notably the inaccuracy of the location of the report, the rugged mountainous area, the high altitude, and the proximity of darkness, pointing to The report was handled very professionally, depending on the experience of the members of the Mountain Rescue Team, and the use of an unmanned aircraft equipped with a thermal camera to locate the stranded people, and their health and physical condition, and then request the helicopter from the National Search and Rescue Center.

He explained that after hard effort, the tourists were reached, and in coordination and communication with the Command and Control Center and the National Search and Rescue Center, they were transferred from the top of Al-Yamah Mountain in the separating area between the Makan and Wadi Hub areas to Hatta Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.

Al-Ketbi stressed that the center is ready to deal with reports of emergency accidents, whether in mountainous areas or valleys, or to deal with various accidents during the winter season in the area that is popular with tourists, due to its nature, which includes mountains, valleys and dams.

He explained that Hatta Police have security patrols with different specifications than regular patrols in their ability to walk in rough terrain, due to their tires designated for this type of area, in addition to containing the latest smart devices and modern technologies in communicating with the command and control center, and the availability of all equipment that is used In rescue and providing support and assistance, stressing that police personnel in these patrols are trained to deal with various types of emergencies with high professionalism, around the clock.

Al-Ketbi called on members of the public heading to the Hatta mountains to practice mountain walking to the necessity to follow public safety requirements, to be careful and cautious during the return, and in the event of feeling tired, and to contact the Dubai Police Command and Control Center at 999 in case of emergencies, and to describe the place Accurately and clearly in order to quickly respond to the report, as this is of great importance in helping the needy.

