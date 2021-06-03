Khartoum (Al-Ittihad)

Yassin Hamed, a professional with Nerigesa Spartacus club in the Hungarian second division, joined the first Sudanese football team, which will inaugurate next Saturday an internal gathering in which he will play two friendly experiences against his Zambian guest on June 11 and 13, as part of preparations for the Libya match in the FIFA Arab Cup qualifiers scheduled in Qatar. 2021 The Sudanese Federation announced the establishment of two friendly matches against its guest, the Zambian team, at Al Hilal Stadium in Omdurman, as part of the preparations for facing Libya in the Arab Cup qualifiers, scheduled for June 19, which will witness the participation of 14 teams.

The seven qualified teams join the nine teams that qualified directly for the Arab Cup finals after topping the list of Arab teams in the FIFA rankings, namely Qatar, the host country, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, and Syria