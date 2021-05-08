The injured woman was left lying on the ground unable to move and with injuries to her knees and hands. Map of the place where the accident occurred. / 112 THE TRUTH Pacheco Tower Saturday, 8 May 2021, 12:36



A 33-year-old woman turned out injured after being hit from behind by a car while cycling on the road from Torre Pacheco to Los Alcazares, at the roundabout at the Polaris exit, in the municipality of Torre Pacheco. The Emergency Coordination Center 1-1-2 Murcia Region received a call at 09:48 am reporting the traffic accident. After the blow, the cyclist, identified as a professional athlete, was lying on the ground unable to get up and with injuries to the knees and hands.

Civil Guard agents and a civil protection ambulance traveled to the scene of the accident, requesting support from the health workers of the Urgencies and Health Emergencies Management 061. An emergency service ambulance was in charge of treating the athlete on the spot. . Subsequently, the civil protection ambulance of the Torre Pacheco City Council proceeded to tshaving of the accident to the General University Hospital Los Arcos del Mar Menor.