Tiktoker and professional cleaner Kendra Hennessy talked about a way to clean your apartment faster. To the video in which she shared her cleaning secret, noticed edition of The Sun.

According to her, it is necessary to solve cleaning tasks not one by one, but by superimposing them on each other. “We need to increase efficiency and do two things around the house at the same time. When cleaning the bathroom, it is best to coat the shower stall with cleaning product. Let the substance work, and you do something else: wipe the sink or the surface of the toilet,” Kendra gave examples.

After that, she continued, you can wipe down the surface of the shower stall. She suggested doing the same with the kitchen. “I spray the hob with anti-grease to let it work while I do everything else. This will make cleaning the stove much easier later,” the blogger explained.

Earlier, a blogger who runs an account on the social network TikTok suggested a cheap way to clean your home from insects. According to the girl, she made a mixture of one boiled potato, one boiled egg and sugar, taking all this in equal quantities, mashing it and adding boric acid.