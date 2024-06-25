Image of the star-forming region NGC 2174, as seen by NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope, revealing dozens of young stars shrouded in dust. POT

With the stars it has happened to us as with the Universe, when we began to understand how it works we learned that they have not always been there. Our own Sun provides evidence of its perishable nature. It consumes hydrogen in thermonuclear reactions at a rate of 100 million tons per second, which is why it shines. Although it has a large amount of mass, it is not infinite. The conclusion is obvious: the Sun has not always been shining, nor will it forever.

Stars, therefore, have a beginning, just as we can say that they experience something that resembles an end. Starting from what we know as the interstellar medium, its formation process involves a prodigious transformation: tenuous and very cold material, around 363 degrees below zero, transforms into an incandescent fireball with temperatures that will reach millions of degrees. inside and a density that will increase many, many zeros.

The first thing we need to understand is that it is a process that takes time. Not as much as they shine, but quite a bit, even on cosmic scales, it is not an instantaneous process. If the right conditions are met, in tens of millions of years the cosmos can form a star.

The mechanism is chaotic and full of uncertainties. Hundreds, thousands of stars are formed at the same time in dusty gaseous envelopes streaked with bubbles, spread and held together by those solid particles we call interstellar dust. For it to happen, it takes, as we have already said, time, but above all it is necessary to transform the conditions of the environment several times so that it goes from temperate and almost empty, to very cold and dense. So that over time it becomes even more dense, so much so that it can continue to collapse due to the effect of gravity.

Filamentous and tenuous low-density material ends up fragmenting into thousands of clumps that over time will give rise to the densest structures in the cosmos. Some with hundreds of times the mass of our star, most of them in pairs, in what we know as binary systems, and others, the majority, in the form of stars almost like the Sun, a little less massive.

We do not know the process of formation of massive stars, those that have, say, more than 20 times the mass of the Sun. We are not yet clear if they form as a result of the monolithic collapse of a very large cloud or if, on the contrary, they become large as a result of adding smaller stars. The detections of gravitational waves or discoveries such as that of black hole 33 times the mass of the Sun recently discovered by GAIA They show that we are still not clear about all the details.

The fascinating thing is that the birth of the largest stars is connected to that of the smallest stars and to the same formation of stars throughout an entire galaxy. Massive stars, through their winds and supernova explosions, inject enormous amounts of energy into the interstellar medium, thus reducing the rate of formation of other stars. Without massive stars, our Milky Way would exhaust its gas in a huge, brief burst of formation, but thanks to them it has continued to slowly form stars for billions of years.

For stars like the Sun, we know the procedure well in general terms, it is easier to see with telescopes. We know that clouds of a certain size, around 3-30 light years, transform into fragments with sizes around 10,000 times the distance between the Earth and the Sun. It occurs in very cold environments, perhaps with turbulence, and vortices where the material is concentrated, places that become more and more dense. That’s where the mass falls. There is not only one, there are many, and as the material that comes from afar approaches the center, the point of collapse, or the edge where it is pressing, it has a certain rotation speed associated with it that increases as we get closer to the center. . It is precisely this conservation of angular momentum that gives rise to the formation of a disk that fulfills two functions: on the one hand, it feeds the star with material so that it can continue growing and on the other it is that same structure associated with the formation of the star itself that allows planets to form.

What makes the spark ignite? The condition for us to consider them as such and to call them stars is that at a given moment they are capable of igniting nuclear fusion reactions within them. This is when the protostar becomes a star. Some fail, it is true, the very small ones that are neither one thing nor the other, neither a star nor a planet: the brown dwarfs.

With time and gravity, stars will explode as supernovas, collapsing as neutron stars, white dwarfs and even black holes. But before that, and as incredible as it may seem, to form the hottest structures, the universe simply needs cold. And it’s cold out there, there’s everyone we want.

