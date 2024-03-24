Sunday, March 24, 2024, 10:20 p.m.



Holy Week begins in Orihuela under water. The rain has drowned out the mantilla party on the afternoon of this Palm Sunday after the traditional palm procession and the subsequent campaign mass in the Glorieta brought together a multitude of faithful. For the first time in years, the Greater Board of Brotherhoods had to seek refuge within the walls of the museum and old church of La Merced to make the difficult decision. The Scourges and the Christ of Zalamea are left with the honey and the lips and will have to wait for his glorious exit. Their procession has been cancelled.

The mantillas left the church of Santiago as normal. It was known that the rain would make an appearance as night fell, but it was not thought that the drops would fall with such a storm. Thus, when the procession crossed the Old Bridge, around San Pascual Street, a timid chirimiri began to fall on the ladies' combs and ended up turning into a downpour in a matter of minutes.

The brothers, who feared the state of the steps with barely half of the route completed, hurried before heading down Calderón de la Barca Street to cover Our Lady of Sorrows. The carving of the virgin holding the body of her son at the foot of the cross was quickly covered with a large transparent plastic tarp. The sculpture, from 1948 and the work of Federico Coullaut-Valera, was thus protected and saved from the wear and tear of the by then incessant drizzle.

With the rain not stopping, the women in black mourning had to soak to the skin when they did not decide to abandon the race back to the Monserrate sanctuary. Some, the bravest, even helped by pushing the throne of the virgin up the slope of the New Bridge in search of a quick exit and shelter from the bad weather. The Armaos, despite being well equipped, also had to shake off the drops and headed the second half of the route almost at a legionary pace.

An effort without a doubt that deserved the deep gratitude of all the Oriolanos who witnessed this unfortunate start of the processions. The few who stood next to their seats – the audience was very small – applauded those processions, women and men, who held their own against wind and deluge.

The Mayor Board, after the relevant conclave, then put an end to this Sunday's outings. Holy Week sources consulted by this newspaper report that the intention is now so that Los Azotes and Cristo de Zalamea can come out this Monday after El Prendimiento and La Samaritana. This will depend again on how the weather behaves.

According to Meteorihuela, Holy Monday presents a high probability of recording rainfall, up to 90%. The Dana that is crossing the peninsula is already over the southeast of the peninsula and the highest records are expected for this Monday morning and for the afternoon. A forecast that leaves it very much up in the air whether the processions can go out this Monday. You will have to be attentive until the last moment.