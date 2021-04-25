The Ministry of Education of Russia has developed a procedure for conducting educational activities. The draft resolution establishes the procedure, conditions and forms of its implementation in educational organizations, as well as the procedure for monitoring it. The document is posted on the federal portal draft regulatory legal acts.

The draft order sets out the directions in which educational activities will be conducted. These include the dissemination of spiritual and moral values ​​of the peoples of Russia, knowledge about civil rights, freedoms and human duties, healthy lifestyles, human psychology, as well as the formation of ecological culture.

Educational activities will be carried out in the form of presentations, lectures, seminars, master classes, round tables, discussions, by distributing information and printed materials, video and audio materials, including via the Internet. It is also proposed to include the creation of educational Internet portals as educational activities.

A bill on educational activities was introduced to the State Duma by a group of deputies and senators in December 2020. In March, the document was adopted by the State Duma and approved by the Federation Council. President Vladimir Putin signed the law into law on April 5.

According to the law, educational activities are activities aimed at disseminating knowledge and skills and carried out outside educational programs. Both officials and citizens will be able to do it, subject to certain rules. It is forbidden to use the education for discrimination and incitement to hatred, including through false information about the historical, national, religious and cultural traditions of different peoples. In addition, the international cooperation of educational organizations will be coordinated by federal departments. The Russian authorities believe that in this way the Russians will be protected from “anti-Russian propaganda.” The document will come into force on June 1.