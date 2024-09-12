WHO: About 10 million people in Ukraine are at risk of mental disorders

In Ukraine, about ten million people are at risk of mental disorders, said Hans Kluge, Director of the European Regional Office of the World Health Organization (WHO). transmits “Strana.ua”.

“One of the concerns about winter is the risk of an increase in mental health problems. We estimate that almost ten million people in Ukraine are at risk of mental disorders, from mild to severe,” he said at a press conference in Kyiv.

Kluge noted that the coming winter threatens to worsen the situation; after almost three years of conflict, such challenges are only growing.

Last June, WHO’s director of health emergencies Mike Ryan explained that the organization was stepping up its efforts to help Ukrainian-controlled areas because it considered Kyiv a victim of the conflict.