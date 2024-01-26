For centuries, Swiss farmers have sent their cattle, goats and sheep into the mountains to graze in the warmer months, bringing them down in the fall. Devised in the Middle Ages to preserve precious valley grass for the winter, the tradition of “summering” has so transformed the countryside into a mosaic of forests and pastures that maintaining its appearance was enshrined in the Swiss Constitution as an essential function of the Agriculture.

It has also woven essential threads of the country's modern identity: Alpine cheeses, hiking trails through summer pastures, cowbells ringing on mountain slopes. In December, UNESCO added the Swiss tradition to its exalted list of “intangible cultural heritage.”

But rising temperatures, loss of glaciers, less snow and earlier melting are forcing farmers across Switzerland to adapt.. Not everyone feels the changes in the same way in a country where the Alps create many microclimates. Some enjoy higher yields on summer pastures, allowing them to extend their alpine seasons. Others are forced by droughts to descend earlier with their flocks.

The more evident the effect is on the Swiss, the more problems it means for all of Europe. Switzerland has long been considered the water tower of Europethe place where winter snow accumulated and melted during the warmer months, increasing runoff from the glaciers that helped sustain many of Europe's rivers and its ways of life for centuries.

Today the Alps are warming about twice as fast as the global average, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change reports. In the last two years alone, Swiss glaciers have lost 10 percent of their water volume —the same amount that melted in the 30 years from 1960 to 1990.

Since he began studying the Rhône glacier in 2007, Daniel Farinotti, a glacier scientist, has observed it retreating about half a kilometer. He has also seen the glacier — which stretches about nine kilometers across the Alps — turn black as winter's protective snow melts to reveal previous years of pollution. “The darker the surface, the more sunlight it absorbs and the more melting it generates,” Farinotti said.

For now, traditions, although strained, continue. After three days of negotiating rocky slopes and zigzagging stone steps, the first sheep of a giant flock of nearly 700 came into view at the end of their “summer” last fall, to the cheers of onlookers. The sheep had been living in the wild for more than three months, wandering in a vast open field enclosed by glaciers.

A group of shepherds – known as “sanner” – arrived by helicopter to take them back to their owners. The work is hard and pays modestly, but it is considered an honor. “Being a sanner gives you roots,” said Charly Jossen, 45, as he enjoyed a beer with many of the spectators after completing his 11th season in the fall. Historically, the Sanner drove sheep across the tongue of the Oberaletsch glacier. But the retreat of the glacier made that route too unstable. In 1972, a path in a rock face was cut to offer an alternative route home.

This season, the shepherds intend to delay their return by two weeks, said their leader, André Summermatter, 36. “With climate change, our vegetation period is longer, so the sheep can stay longer.”

The tradition of alpine herding extends throughout the Alps. Almost half of Switzerland's livestock farms send their goats, sheep and cows to summer pastures, according to the most recent comprehensive study by government scientists in 2014.

More than 80 percent of alpine farms' income comes from government subsidies, many of them to keep pastures free of invasive trees.

“It would all be bushes and forests if we weren't here,” said Andrea Herger, herding cows to a mid-mountain milking barn near Isenthal. Her husband, Josef Herger, is the third generation of her family to operate her Alpine summer farm. They raise seven cows from their own farm and 33 from neighbors, who pay them with milk that the couple uses to make cheese.

Further west, near L'Etivaz, the Mottier family leads 45 cows on a “mountain train,” following newly sprouted grass to a 7,000-foot summit and then down to nibble on second growth. Starting in May, they make five trips, stopping at three levels.

Benoît Mottier, 24, climbed a limestone ledge decorated with shepherds' initials and the years they were carved. The oldest one he finds was left in the 18th century by someone with his initials: BM. He represents the fifth generation of his family to keep cows there.

The Mottiers are one of 70 families that make a traditional Swiss cheese called L'Etivaz. They follow strict rules, slowly heating fresh milk in a giant copper cauldron over a spruce wood fire. Once the cheese is pressed, they take it to a local cooperative, where it is aged and sold. It can only be made on the local mountain slopes for six months of the year.

The droughts have forced the family to adapt. “A cow drinks between 80 and 100 liters of water a day,” says Isabelle Mottier, Benoît's mother. “We have more than 40 cows.”

In 2015, its spring dried up. Three years later, another drought came. And another in 2022. During droughts, the Swiss Army transported water to the alpine fields by helicopter.

However, the Mottiers did not have tanks to store it. So they installed a solar-powered pump to draw water from a lower spring and purchased a large water bladder to store melted snow early in the season.

The situation is expected to worsen. The country's largest glaciers, including the Aletsch and the Rhône, are predicted to shrink by at least 68 percent by the end of the century.

In anticipation of this, the Swiss government has quadrupled funding for alpine water projects. Near the town of Jaun, a construction crew was laying pipe to bring electricity and water from a new cistern to six local farms.

In other regions, warmer temperatures are making fields more productive, said Manuel Schneider, a scientist at Agroscope, a Swiss government research institute.

In the Italian Alps, near Sankt Ulrich, Thomas Comploi's family won the climate change lottery. Like many Alpine farmers, he uses some of his land to produce hay only; It is too steep for cattle to graze. Today his fields produce twice as much grass as they did about 15 years ago.

“All of this would disappear without the farmers — it would be covered in forest,” said Comploi, 48. “We maintain the tradition—the passion and the way of life.”

By: CATHERINE PORTER