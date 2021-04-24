The dispute over the candidacy for chancellor puts the Union in distress. Falling polls, Laschet now has to fight for support from within its own ranks.

Maybrit Illner wants to dare to look into the future and asks in her talk on ZDF: “Will the Union lose the Chancellery?” But the group with the political guests from the green and black camp does not bring so many clairvoyant skills with it. There remains a summary of the events surrounding the question of the candidate for chancellor. In addition, Illner feels a little tender: What about a black-green federal government?

“Maybrit illner” – these guests discussed with:

Cem Özdemir (B´90 / The Greens) – Member of the Bundestag

– Member of the Bundestag Dorothee Bär (CSU) – Deputy party leaders

– Deputy party leaders Friedrich Merz (CDU) – Former Union leader

– Former Union leader Markus Feldenkirchen – “Spiegel” journalist

– “Spiegel” journalist Claudia Kade – “World” Head of Politics

The first source for what has been rumbling in the background in the CDU / CSU presidia in the past few days is at the “maybrit illner” talk: Friedrich Merz. With a residence in North Rhine-Westphalia and as a freshly elected direct candidate in the Hochsauerland, Merz says: “I decided to help!” And appears remarkably calm at “Illner” – surprisingly different than usual. Merz is clearly trying to keep the ball flat.

“Basically we had a kind of luxury problem,” he sells the Söder-Laschet dispute in the talk group as a bonus point. Two good candidates were in the race. This only became a problem because “Armin Laschet waited so long,” says Merz. Something that he – had he himself been elected CDU party chairman in January – would have solved differently. But that remains his only swipe that evening.

Merz compares Laschet with Helmut Kohl: He too almost experienced a vote before reunification

Merz is looking ahead and predicts the Corona situation, which is still stressful, “We will have a completely different mood in Germany during the summer.” Laschet will benefit from the relaxation of the situation, according to Merz. And also work against the current decline in membership in the CDU.

Falling infection numbers will not be enough to turn Armin Laschet’s image, Maybrit Illner provocatively throws at her guest. According to a survey, 77 percent of Union voters do not think Laschet is the right candidate and Illner asks directly: “Would Markus Söder have been the better candidate?” Merz evades the question and admits somewhat meekly: “We will still need a program and a team.” But then breaks a lance for Laschet and even compares him to Helmut Kohl!

In the eighth year of his chancellorship, Kohl almost experienced a deselection – then reunification came and Kohl would have become a political role model. Merz: “There are phases like that and you have to go through such a fire.” And further: “A Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany must have stamina and good nerves.” Laschet had shown the days that he had that, before that he had “great ones.” Respect”.

Merz sees his task in bringing AfD voters back to the CDU

Merz sees his task above all in winning over the voters on the right-wing edge of the CDU – and names the AfD and the left in the same breath as political opponents. The acute “patient” here is the situation in Saxony-Anhalt, in the state elections are due in June – the AfD is the second strongest force there after the CDU. Merz stated that Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) had already assured his support in the election campaign.

Almost like a political groupie, the CSU Vice-Party Leader Dorothee Bär positions herself in relation to Markus Söder and continues to praise her boss over the clover: “I’m not making a murder pit out of my heart,” said Bär. She is certain: With Söder, the Union would have “definitely won” the chancellorship. With Laschet, however, the situation is “more difficult”. What about the Laschet posters in Bavaria, Maybritt Illner wants to know from Bär. Their answer makes one look deep: “You have to take a look then.” In her constituency, however, she will only post posters for herself.

Cem Özdemir joins Laschet in “maybrit illner” talk: Bear’s lack of party loyalty

Ironically, the Green MP Cem Özdemir accuses Bär of lacking party loyalty: “Am I in the wrong film right now?” He throws in and Friedrich Merz nods in agreement. Özdemir continues: “The decision has been made – now there is a new boss!” And further: “I may not have been set up – to take a picture out of football – but then I’ll support my team!”

“Will Söder now stand at the fence?” Asks Illner visually and alludes to the problem that the winning type Söder will hardly be satisfied with his role as runner-up. Journalist Kade sums up: “A party chairman was elected according to a functionary logic and a candidate for chancellor according to this same logic.” Journalist Feldenkirchen puts it more drastically: “I think that Söder really wanted it. He staged very well and insinuated that he had everything under control in the pandemic. Laschet, on the other hand, often stood there like a fool. “

The statement by Merz finally gives a deep insight: After three major chancellorships – Adenauer, Kohl and Merkel – the CDU was unable to properly regulate the succession in the party chairmanship. Merz sharply: “We have a problem at this point!” The Chancellor also stayed out of the current case. “I would have liked it to be a little more constructive, and perhaps also in the transition to a somewhat softer and better organization.” Merz confirms: “That is indeed the case!”

Conclusion of the “maybrit illner” talk

The talk got off to an interesting start: A Merz, who in his new role – much more relaxed – presents himself as a CDU father and tries to keep the ranks of his party together and to push the buck to the outgoing Chancellor. The rest of the talk was rather involuntarily funny: a disappointed bear and an Özdemir jumping into the breach for the CDU. Political entertainment for the discerning.