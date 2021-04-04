Through a message on Twitter, the PRO Hebe Casado deputy from Mendoza wished that President Alberto Fernández spread coronavirus to his vice, Cristina Kirchne r. The message was repudiated in networks and the deputy deleted it.

“Tell me that you were with CFK in the last 48 hours”He tweeted after the head of state confirmed in networks that he had tested positive for coronavirus and was isolated.

The author of the message, who is a provincial legislator elected by the PRO-Frente Cambia Mendoza and a medical specialist in immunology, ironically referred to the figure of the President as “the vaccinated one.”

Tell me that you were with CFK in the last 48 hours 🙏 the vaccinated – HEBE MARRIED (@hebesil) April 3, 2021

Along the same lines, he later published another message against the sensitivity of “K crystal souls”, who from the networks repudiated the leader’s message.

“I wish they had the same sensitivity with the lack of vaccines, with the increase in poverty and with the systematic violation of constitutional rights, “he reproached them.

In 2020, the legislator Casado was involved in another controversy, also as a result of a message through networks, when she compared the death toll from coronavirus in Argentina with that of the disappeared in the last military dictatorship.

“They are 30,000, not like the other 30,000. The strategy of the government of scientists is a success, but since they do not recognize errors, in 15 days they say that we continue without rights to free movement, education or health, “he said last year.

It seems that the crystal little souls are sensitive. I would like them to have the same sensitivity with the lack of vaccines, with the increase in poverty and with the systematic violation of constitutional rights – HEBE MARRIED (@hebesil) April 3, 2021

His words generated a reaction from the political leadership and from the Justicialista Party they requested his suspension from the legislative body, in addition to an “immediate retraction.”

“I am a person with strong democratic convictions, I apologize publicly for the expressions made on my Twitter account. It was an inappropriate and out of place expression“He wrote after the controversy over the number of deaths.

The health of the President

“I wanted to tell you that at the end of today, after presenting a fever record of 37.3 and a slight headache, I performed an antigen test whose result was positive,” was the message from the president on Saturday to communicate that had infected.

There, through a thread of tweets, he detailed that he was physically well, thanked those who were concerned about his health and took the opportunity to ask the population “to preserve themselves following current recommendations.”

“It is clear that the pandemic did not happen and we must continue to take care of ourselves”wrote the head of state.

According to government sources, those who saw him in the last hours, and therefore were isolated, were Foreign Minister Felipe Solá, Daniel Filmus, Secretary General Julio Vitobello, presidential spokesman Juan Pablo Biondi and the mayor of Hurlingham, Juan Zabaleta.

In this way, Fernández became part of a list of 18 presidents around the world who have already been infected with Covid-19. Although the Argentine has the peculiarity of having contracted the virus after having received the two doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

While he recovers, he will have to spend his isolation in the Quita Presidencial de Olivos, under strict medical control and monitoring.

