Like the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, the Neuquén national deputy of the PRO, Francisco Sánchez, expressed himself in favor of “access to weapons for decent citizens” and anticipated that he is preparing a similar project for Argentina.

“Bolsonaro wants to facilitate access to weapons for decent citizens. We are going to present the same in Congress this year, because more than 30 years of guarantees have only served to unprotect the honest workers who raise this country, “the legislator said on his Twitter account.

Sánchez thus referred to the measure of the Brazilian president, who assured last Monday that his government is preparing “two or three” more decrees to facilitate access to firearms, since, despite the record sales in 2020, ” the citizen of good has long been disarmed. “

Last December, Sánchez had announced another project for the “rapists and murderers of minors” receive the death penalty. “I am going to present a project to apply the death penalty to monsters like these,” he wrote on the social network in a message that was accompanied by the news of the death of a boy who had been raped and beaten by his stepfather.

He had also referred to the debate by the legalization of abortion. “Surely now that we no longer consider the San José Pact of Costa Rica in Argentina, I am going to get the support of those who rejected it when they voted for abortion,” he launched ironically.

On this occasion, the Juntos por el Cambio legislator emphasized Bolsonaro’s proposal, which promised that the new legislation on weapons “will make things easier” for collectors, sports shooters and hunters.

“We have broken the record in relation to 2019. More than 90 percent in arms sales, but it is still little, has to increase more“said the president of the neighboring country during a meeting with the group of unconditional who go daily to the Alvorada Palace, the official residence of the president, in Brasilia.

“There are three decrees to come out. I think they come out this week, two or three. I can’t say much more about the law, but it will make things easier for you“, he sentenced when questioned by some of those present at the meeting, according to the newspaper ‘Estadao’.

Bolsonaro’s weapons policy generated a great controversy in a country that in 2017 he broke a record for homicides, with an average of seven per hour. Shortly after arriving at the Planalto Palace in December 2019, it promulgated a decree to facilitate the purchase, registration and possession of up to four firearms, thus fulfilling one of its main electoral promises.

Last April, the head of state revoked three ordinances on the tracing, identification and marking of weapons and ammunition, while in December, he eliminated import duties on revolvers and pistols, which until now stood at 20 percent of the value. of the product.

Between January and August 2020, more than 105,000 new weapons were registered by the Federal Police, of which 70,000 correspond to citizens with permits issued by the Army. This number of licenses is 59% more than in the first eight months of 2019 and double what was granted throughout 2018.

